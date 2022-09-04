Read full article on original website
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
NC State’s Christopher Dunn offers ECU kicker words of encouragement after Pack’s win
The NC State kicker made his way to the ECU sideline after the game to talk to ECU kicker Owen Daffer. “I said, ‘Don’t let it get in your head. It doesn’t matter what other people are going to say. People are going to doubt you. Go prove them wrong.’”
UNC defense searching for answers after fourth-quarter ‘implosion’ against App State
App State rolled up 664 total yards in all, which is the most allowed by UNC since Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson powered a 705-yard effort in 2017. “We’re definitely sick to our stomachs giving up those numbers,” cornerback Tony Grimes said.
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU
East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NC State Remains at #13 in Week 2 Coaches Poll
After miraculously beating East Carolina 21-20 in Greenville on Saturday, NC State remains at #13 in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. The Wolfpack have been ranked in the Coaches Poll 13 consecutive polls dating back to last year, in which they were ranked in the final 11 polls, finishing the season ranked 19th. The 13 poll stretch is the longest stretch in school history, surpassing the streaks of 12 in 2002 and 1991.
NC State coach Doeren speaks after narrow win over ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is happy his team won on Saturday but knows his team was very fortunate to come out on top. Doeren touched on several topics today including updating injuries to Trent Pennix and Payton Wilson. Also, did the Pack practice...
What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?
As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power
Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 ...
OT: Duke volleyball player reignites conversation about racial discrimination among fans
Rachel Richardson and teammates kneel before the Blue Devils’ game against East Tennessee State University. Photo courtesy of Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer. MATTHEW CRANE | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | mcrane@butler.edu. Fans at collegiate sporting events have often played a major role in creating a game environment that helps lead...
Duke football: Defense shows promise with shutout
It’s a start. Temple’s offense may not be good at all, but after giving up 477 points a year ago, the shutout Friday night is a good sign for Duke football and a defense that shows promise. The thing I liked most is they were aggressive and flew...
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino
Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move!...
Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum makes list of most endangered historic places
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A group of dormitory buildings at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum have been named on the list of America's 11 most endangered historic places. The campus is a museum and state historic site that allows visitors to explore a unique environment where African American youth lived and learned during the 20th century.
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
