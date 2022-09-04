ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans

Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
BOONE, NC
247Sports

What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
packinsider.com

NC State Remains at #13 in Week 2 Coaches Poll

After miraculously beating East Carolina 21-20 in Greenville on Saturday, NC State remains at #13 in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. The Wolfpack have been ranked in the Coaches Poll 13 consecutive polls dating back to last year, in which they were ranked in the final 11 polls, finishing the season ranked 19th. The 13 poll stretch is the longest stretch in school history, surpassing the streaks of 12 in 2002 and 1991.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC State coach Doeren speaks after narrow win over ECU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is happy his team won on Saturday but knows his team was very fortunate to come out on top. Doeren touched on several topics today including updating injuries to Trent Pennix and Payton Wilson. Also, did the Pack practice...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?

As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#East Carolina#College Football#American Football#Hoist The Colours
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power

Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke football: Defense shows promise with shutout

It’s a start. Temple’s offense may not be good at all, but after giving up 477 points a year ago, the shutout Friday night is a good sign for Duke football and a defense that shows promise. The thing I liked most is they were aggressive and flew...
DURHAM, NC
Hilltop

Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino

Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
SALISBURY, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum makes list of most endangered historic places

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A group of dormitory buildings at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum have been named on the list of America's 11 most endangered historic places. The campus is a museum and state historic site that allows visitors to explore a unique environment where African American youth lived and learned during the 20th century.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WENDELL, NC

