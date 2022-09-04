ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McElroy talks Gamecocks' offense heading into week two

South Carolina will be heading to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on Arkansas in both teams first SEC game of the season. The Gamecocks (1-0) defeated Georgia State last week while the Razorbacks (1-0) defeated Cincinnati. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler played in his first regular season game with his...
247Sports

Work ethic helps Kroeger to national honor

It didn’t seem like one of South Carolina’s best football players regardless of position, Kai Kroeger, was going to be ready to play in the season-opener. He suffered a significant foot injury and while head coach Shane Beamer said at the time he was “optimistic” his punter would be back, it was truly optimism.
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer

Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
Everything Spencer Rattler said before Arkansas

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is certainly going to want to have better games going forward, but he and his team left Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night with a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Rattler was 23-for-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked...
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
