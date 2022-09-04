Read full article on original website
Tale of the Tape: Virginia at Illinois
The Virginia Cavaliers head out on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Champaign, Illinois to play the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The game will be televised on ESPNU and kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. The Cavaliers come into Saturday’s game with a 1-0...
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
UVA men’s lacrosse receives two No. 1 Commits as top-ranked 2022 class arrives
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Lars Tiffany has re-established the Virginia men’s lacrosse team as one of the premier programs in the country in the little over six years he has been in Charlottesville. The past few seasons have been exceptional and the future is just as promising. Tiffany’s squad won the...
Game Preview Podcast: Virginia faces physical test in Illinois featuring Jeremy Werner
Virginia football is set to travel to Illinois on Friday to face the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli previews Virginia's upcoming game against Illinois on Thursday's episode. She talks keys to the game for the Cavaliers, gives her prediction, and invites Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner to break down...
'25 Virginia LB eyeing White Out game visit
A 2025 linebacker from Virginia is planning on visiting Penn State for its White Out game in October.
Madcap basketball team competes with Petersburg Police to raise scholarships
A game of basketball between law enforcement and a gag basketball team aims to raise scholarship funds for Petersburg high school students on Thursday.
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Caterer to open downtown Richmond restaurant Elegant Cuizines
Theresa Headen started Elegant Cuizines in 2016 as a catering company. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she pivoted into a subscription-based meal prep service.
Richmond councilor has no confidence in police chief
“What the hell did we need to have one in closed session? The public needs to know. They’re the ones asking the questions. They’re the ones calling me up at night asking what hell is going on."
Fly nonstop from Richmond to Vegas for $99 with Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways has announced it will be offering $99 nonstop flights from Richmond to Las Vegas for around four months, in celebration of the company adding eight new routes to Vegas in the next month.
Sprezza moving into former Morton’s steakhouse space in Richmond
Sprezza’s pop-up menus included pasta dishes like cacio e pepe, pasta amatriciana and pappardelle with basil crema.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
NBC12
‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
Final conspirators convicted in Virginia cocaine ring
Two men were convicted last week of distributing large amounts of cocaine in Lynchburg as part of a 25-member conspiracy that stretched from Charlotte, North Carolina into the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Developer plans to put Henrico tower at Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue
Developer Louis Salomonsky is in the early stages of planning a residential tower at the southwest corner of Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue.
Campus police investigating 'unsettling' fight at University of Richmond
The incident was captured on video and was posted online by the University of Richmond's student newspaper, The Collegian.
NBC12
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Community mourns local DJ murdered in his car
Family and friends gathered at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Brandon Robertson. He's the 29-year-old shot to death inside his car Saturday morning.
Virginia private prison prepares for renovations amid state overdose investigation
A large group of inmates were transferred out of Lawrenceville Correctional Center Wednesday as the prison's private owners prepare for a "multi-year renovation project."
