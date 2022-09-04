ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Bears QB Blake Shapen: Big Night 'A Testament' to New Receivers

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDi1e_0hi7KplJ00

Shapen connected with new crop of pass catchers for 214 yards in Albany rout.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen answered any lingering questions Bears fans might have had about his ability with a stellar first half against the Albany Great Danes in Baylor's 69-10 win Saturday.

Shapen played one drive in the second half but did not attempt a pass. He had, however, already done enough damage, throwing for 214 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for another score, and finished the night with a 207.9 quarterback rating.

He credits the Bears' young and inexperienced receiving corps with his big night.

"I felt good all night," Shapen said. "It's a huge testament to the receivers and all the guys around me."

Shapen connected with six different Bears Saturday, only one of whom (tight end Ben Sims) caught more than 10 balls in 2021.

"It was good for some of our guys, especially me, to get out there and touch the ground again and be able to play again," Shapen said. "I think tonight was just a glimpse of what you'll see in the future."

Of the new receivers, sophomore Monaray Baldwin proved to be the biggest threat. Shapen connected with Baldwin in the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive and ran a jet sweep to him for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Not content with the first touchdown pass, Shapen hit Hal Presley on a deep ball in the back of the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Having been named the starter over Gerry Bohanon in spring camp, Shapen has taken the time to connect with his receivers off the field before connecting with them on the field.

"Being able to get to know everyone on a deeper level and understand who everyone really is as a person has really helped me out a lot," Shapen said. "I think that has helped us grow and become more of a team."

While the receivers showed out, it was hard to ignore Shapen's performance. It was the quarterback's toughness in particular that caught his team's eye.

"He had to sit in and take some hits that were kind of right there, and he got up each time and did it again, and the whole team saw that," coach Dave Aranda said. "There was Blake Shapen before the game, and now there is Blake Shapen after the game."

With a top 25 matchup and a true road game on the horizon next week at BYU , Shapen did not shy away from critiquing his own performance and focusing in on where the Bears can get better.

"I feel like we played a good game tonight, but I still feel like there are a lot of things we can improve on," Shapen said. "[I can] get the ball out of my hands quicker and not taking a couple of the sacks I took today, I think those are things I need to work on."

But as Shapen and his weapons look to improve, the biggest factor for the team's success may have nothing to do with the football field.

"We have a special team, and the only thing that can hurt us is if we drift apart," Shapen said. "I think just us growing together can take us a long way."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Chicago, IL
Football
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Albany, TX
City
Albany, IL
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
Yardbarker

Texas high school football player dies after sustaining head injury

A high school football player in West Texas tragically died after being knocked unconscious during a game Thursday, CBS Sports reported via the Dallas Morning News. Yahir Cancino, a sophomore, was injured in a junior varsity game Thursday between Dalhart High School and Sundown. With less than seven minutes left in the game, Cancino was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being unresponsive to medical personnel on the field. His mother, Araceli Hernandez, revealed in a social media post on Saturday that Cancino passed away.
WEST, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Big Night#American Football#The Albany Great Danes
KWTX

Driver ejected from truck in rollover accident in Fall's County

WACO, Texas (KWTX)- The driver in a rollover crash in Fall’s County is expected to be okay after being ejected from the vehicle on Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single vehicle rollover on County...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Channel 25

Hearne rapper now charged with 2 counts of capital murder

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Hearne resident who's been booked in the Brazos County Detention Center for several months has now been connected with the homicide of two people in Bryan. Jaime Jay Serna, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Officers were able to collect...
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room

A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police investigate deadly crash

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
734
Followers
383
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy