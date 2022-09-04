Bears QB Blake Shapen: Big Night 'A Testament' to New Receivers

Shapen connected with new crop of pass catchers for 214 yards in Albany rout.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen answered any lingering questions Bears fans might have had about his ability with a stellar first half against the Albany Great Danes in Baylor's 69-10 win Saturday.

Shapen played one drive in the second half but did not attempt a pass. He had, however, already done enough damage, throwing for 214 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for another score, and finished the night with a 207.9 quarterback rating.

He credits the Bears' young and inexperienced receiving corps with his big night.

"I felt good all night," Shapen said. "It's a huge testament to the receivers and all the guys around me."

Shapen connected with six different Bears Saturday, only one of whom (tight end Ben Sims) caught more than 10 balls in 2021.

"It was good for some of our guys, especially me, to get out there and touch the ground again and be able to play again," Shapen said. "I think tonight was just a glimpse of what you'll see in the future."

Of the new receivers, sophomore Monaray Baldwin proved to be the biggest threat. Shapen connected with Baldwin in the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive and ran a jet sweep to him for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Not content with the first touchdown pass, Shapen hit Hal Presley on a deep ball in the back of the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Having been named the starter over Gerry Bohanon in spring camp, Shapen has taken the time to connect with his receivers off the field before connecting with them on the field.

"Being able to get to know everyone on a deeper level and understand who everyone really is as a person has really helped me out a lot," Shapen said. "I think that has helped us grow and become more of a team."

While the receivers showed out, it was hard to ignore Shapen's performance. It was the quarterback's toughness in particular that caught his team's eye.

"He had to sit in and take some hits that were kind of right there, and he got up each time and did it again, and the whole team saw that," coach Dave Aranda said. "There was Blake Shapen before the game, and now there is Blake Shapen after the game."

With a top 25 matchup and a true road game on the horizon next week at BYU , Shapen did not shy away from critiquing his own performance and focusing in on where the Bears can get better.

"I feel like we played a good game tonight, but I still feel like there are a lot of things we can improve on," Shapen said. "[I can] get the ball out of my hands quicker and not taking a couple of the sacks I took today, I think those are things I need to work on."

But as Shapen and his weapons look to improve, the biggest factor for the team's success may have nothing to do with the football field.

"We have a special team, and the only thing that can hurt us is if we drift apart," Shapen said. "I think just us growing together can take us a long way."

