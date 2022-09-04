ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man critically wounded in Hartford shooting

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

A man was critically wounded in what investigators believe was a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 87 Oakland Terrace for reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

