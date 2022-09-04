The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.

