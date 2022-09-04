ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WMBB

Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Woman identified in Panama City Beach death investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach condominium catches fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Warner Robins, GA
Accidents
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Warner Robins, GA
WMBB

PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
DESTIN, FL
cenlanow.com

Panama City 9-year-old called in bomb threat to school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 9-year-old was charged on Tuesday after authorities learned of phone calls about a bomb at Hutchinson Beach Elementary, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Hutchinson Beach Elementary school staff members were listening to voicemails on the school’s phone system after...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later

The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

One injured in Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting in Panama City that left one man injured Tuesday night. BSCO officials say they got a call around 8:45 p.m. to report the incident at the corner of Grant Avenue and 23rd Court. When...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Thursday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa

I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Crash In Jackson County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 in Jackson County. FHP Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a van. A trailer was knocked onto its side. We’re told the trailer landed on top of the cab.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

