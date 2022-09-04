Read full article on original website
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular ActivityL. CanePanama City, FL
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, FloridaEvie M.Panama City Beach, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersCallaway, FL
Related
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
New details emerging in death of Warner Robins child at Panama City Beach Condo Resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - New details are being released in the death of a 4-year-old from Warner Robins. According to an incident report obtained by WGXA News, officers with the Panama City Beach, Florida Police Department were called to Laketown Wharf, a high-rise condo building, just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
Woman identified in Panama City Beach death investigation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block […]
Panama City Beach condominium catches fire
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New details from police after Warner Robins child falls from balcony while on vacation in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — There are new details in the death of a Central Georgia four-year-old who fell from a third-floor balcony in Florida. According to a police report from the Panama City Beach Police Department, an officer responded to the incident around 6:43 a.m. A Laketown Wharf...
PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
Shooting in Panama City near Camping World
Wear It Wednesday Styled By Dixie Chic Boutique Part Two. This week's Wear It Wednesday is styled by Dixie Chic Boutique. This Wear It Wednesday is styled by Dixie Chic Boutique.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Panama City 9-year-old called in bomb threat to school
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 9-year-old was charged on Tuesday after authorities learned of phone calls about a bomb at Hutchinson Beach Elementary, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Hutchinson Beach Elementary school staff members were listening to voicemails on the school’s phone system after...
Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later
The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
Reports: 4-year-old dies after falling from balcony of Florida resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A child has died after falling from a balcony at a Florida resort, reports say. According to WJHG and WMAZ, a 4-year-old fell from a third-floor balcony of Laketown Wharf Resort at 4:30 a.m. The child...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One injured in Panama City shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting in Panama City that left one man injured Tuesday night. BSCO officials say they got a call around 8:45 p.m. to report the incident at the corner of Grant Avenue and 23rd Court. When...
One dead in Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Thursday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was at Panama City Beach early on Sunday morning. Myers has...
Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa
I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
Fatal Crash In Jackson County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 in Jackson County. FHP Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a van. A trailer was knocked onto its side. We’re told the trailer landed on top of the cab.
