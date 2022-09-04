ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Mall Carnival’s food, rides and games run until Sept. 11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The summer window is closing fast. Here’s one more way to take advantage of the last days of the season. The Staten Island Mall Carnival, in its second installment of the year, is open until the end of this weekend. Campy’s Blue Star Amusements, located in the Mall parking lot along Richmond Avenue, returned to New Springville on Sept. 1.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

Staten Island Is Getting Its First-Ever Krispy Kreme

According to Silive, Kripsy Kreme will open the borough’s first-ever location near the Staten Island Mall on Tuesday, September 20th. The shop will feature its iconic “Hot Light” technology, so New Yorkers will know when the freshly made doughnuts are ready to devour. Beyond being Staten Island’s very first Krispy Kreme, the special venue will be the only location across the New York state to offer drive-thru service. “We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs,” said Gary Brown, division vice president, U.S. Operations for Krispy Kreme. “The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh doughnuts, but also joy. And it’s a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community.” To celebrate the grand opening, Krispy Kreme released in a statement that fortunate customers have the chance to win free doughnuts for an entire year if they get one of the 30 golden tickets available. Additionally, customers can stop by for a free Original Glazed doughnut whenever the Hot Light is on without any purchase necessary through September 27th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Richmond Hill, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#County Fairs#Local Life#Localevent#Staten Island Mall#Festival
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC

The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only

It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy