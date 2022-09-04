ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
The Staten Island Advance

YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Police#Theft#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Staten Island Advance

First responders to battle in the ring for youth program, Tunnel to Towers Foundation

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s first responders will battle it out in the boxing ring on Sept. 10 for both bragging rights and worthy causes. First Responders Unite for Fight’s “Do Good and Never Forget” event at SIUH Community Park, St. George, home of the Ferry Hawks, will support NYC Cops & Kids Boxing and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Mall Carnival’s food, rides and games run until Sept. 11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The summer window is closing fast. Here’s one more way to take advantage of the last days of the season. The Staten Island Mall Carnival, in its second installment of the year, is open until the end of this weekend. Campy’s Blue Star Amusements, located in the Mall parking lot along Richmond Avenue, returned to New Springville on Sept. 1.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy