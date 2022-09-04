Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Related
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
Man sought for questioning in connection with reported thefts of copper wire, generators in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of items from a business in Mariners Harbor. An unidentified man crawled underneath a fence and removed copper wires and generators powered by...
Staten Island man fractured cop’s nose with head-butt at hospital in 2020. Jail sentence is his payback.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No buts about it, a Brooklyn man who head-butted a cop in Richmond University Medical Center two years ago will serve some time in jail. Edgar Martinez was sentenced on Tuesday to six months behind bars and five years’ post-release supervision stemming from the Nov. 27, 2020 assault.
Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Source: Girl, 10, entered ice-cream truck voluntarily in Staten Island incident originally reported as abduction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl agreed to meet the 20-year-old driver of an ice-cream truck after they communicated for more than a week via social media, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The girl allegedly lied about her age, claiming that she was 18,...
Crime alert: Purses snatched from stroller, walker and shopping carts at stores on Staten Island; NYPD seeks tips
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man sought for questioning in connection with reported thefts of pocketbooks and wallets left unattended by women shopping at popular malls on Staten Island. Designer purses and wallets allegedly were stolen from a...
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
Source: Girl allegedly made false claims in report about being abducted by ice cream truck driver on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A victim allegedly made false statements in connection with a report that a driver of an ice cream truck tried to snatch her off the streets of Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 10-year-old girl initially said she broke free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.’ 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim’s tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
As murder trial nears, new details emerge in shooting of ex-Golden Gloves boxer at Staten Island barbecue in 2020
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New details about the slaying of a former boxer at a Clifton barbecue two years ago emerged Tuesday at a pretrial conference for the two defendants charged with murder in the case. Assistant District Attorney Adam Silberlight said victim Grashino Yancy’s femoral artery was severed...
The sword cuts both ways. Man, 31, sent to prison for slashing victim on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He who lives by the sword goes to prison by the sword. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for slashing a victim on the arm with a sword two years ago in Tompkinsville.
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 46,259 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 36,049 violations. The Transportation Bureau issued 10,114 violations. The Housing Bureau issued 94 violations. The Transit Bureau issued two violations. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
First responders to battle in the ring for youth program, Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s first responders will battle it out in the boxing ring on Sept. 10 for both bragging rights and worthy causes. First Responders Unite for Fight’s “Do Good and Never Forget” event at SIUH Community Park, St. George, home of the Ferry Hawks, will support NYC Cops & Kids Boxing and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
White supremacists crash N.J.’s oldest Labor Day parade
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade on Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not...
Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
Staten Island, Manhattan memorial ceremonies planned for 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks approaches, memorial events are planned on Staten Island and in Manhattan, allowing borough residents to participate and ensure that those lost on that tragic day are never forgotten. Additionally, firefighters in firehouses throughout New York...
Staten Island Mall Carnival’s food, rides and games run until Sept. 11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The summer window is closing fast. Here’s one more way to take advantage of the last days of the season. The Staten Island Mall Carnival, in its second installment of the year, is open until the end of this weekend. Campy’s Blue Star Amusements, located in the Mall parking lot along Richmond Avenue, returned to New Springville on Sept. 1.
Staten Island Krispy Kreme set to open on Sept. 20
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In what could be the borough’s most eagerly anticipated business launch of the year, Krispy Kreme, the brand universally known for its iconic, hot-off-the-line “Original Glazed” doughnut and limited time flavor menu, has officially announced that it will open its first Staten Island location on Sept. 20.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0