ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Speakers announced for TEDxJacksonville Conference in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Speakers and performers have been announced for the upcoming TEDxJacksonville Conference titled “FRICTION”. The event will feature national and local speakers, with topics spanning space industrialization, maritime archaeology, STEAM, artificial intelligence, civic leadership, business innovation, the DNA of addiction and more. The event will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

The longest open market returns this weekend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
CHIPLEY, FL
News4Jax.com

Q BBQ Fest returning to Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Barbecue lovers, this is for you. The second annual Q BBQ Fest - Jacksonville is returning to TIAA Bank Field, featuring more than 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs. More than nine pitmasters will be grilling, smoking and roasting during the two-day event,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
visitstaugustine.com

St. Augustine's Local Farmers Markets

Roundin' up produce in St. Augustine couldn't be easier than this! Grab your partner, do-si-do, and shop while it's still in season!. You’ve left the wild west (or the old north) and decided to settle in the oldest city in the United States. Now, in addition to wrangling the children, you’re ready to purchase some of that great Florida produce, such as locally grown brussels sprouts, corn, potatoes, peaches, and strawberries.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

UPS to hire around 1,770 employees for Holiday Season in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Parcel Service announced Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area ahead of the holiday rush. Their new streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six First Coast beach stories

Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The Wall Street Journal
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy