How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Speakers announced for TEDxJacksonville Conference in October
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Speakers and performers have been announced for the upcoming TEDxJacksonville Conference titled “FRICTION”. The event will feature national and local speakers, with topics spanning space industrialization, maritime archaeology, STEAM, artificial intelligence, civic leadership, business innovation, the DNA of addiction and more. The event will...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
News4Jax.com
Q BBQ Fest returning to Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field this fall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Barbecue lovers, this is for you. The second annual Q BBQ Fest - Jacksonville is returning to TIAA Bank Field, featuring more than 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs. More than nine pitmasters will be grilling, smoking and roasting during the two-day event,...
Jacksonville woman has been dealing with bats in her apartment for more than a year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bats have taken over a Jacksonville woman’s home. It’s now been two years and she can’t get rid of them. “I don’t feel safe in my apartment and this is just ridiculous conditions that I'm living in right now," Brianna Dearmon said.
visitstaugustine.com
St. Augustine's Local Farmers Markets
Roundin' up produce in St. Augustine couldn't be easier than this! Grab your partner, do-si-do, and shop while it's still in season!. You’ve left the wild west (or the old north) and decided to settle in the oldest city in the United States. Now, in addition to wrangling the children, you’re ready to purchase some of that great Florida produce, such as locally grown brussels sprouts, corn, potatoes, peaches, and strawberries.
UPS to hire around 1,770 employees for Holiday Season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Parcel Service announced Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area ahead of the holiday rush. Their new streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Archaeological bonanza found under a historic home in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An archaeological bonanza is being unearthed in St. Augustine. This dig is revealing that a Native American village could be bigger -- or at least in a different place -- than previously imagined. That same site would later become one of the state’s first commercial...
News4Jax.com
A community nearly 100 years old in Jacksonville is getting a new designation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Durkeeville is the first African American community to get a historic designation. The community is just west of I-95 and includes the Myrtle Avenue area. There’s lots of history in this community. The J.P. Small baseball park in Durkeeville is significant for legends of baseball...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six First Coast beach stories
Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck’s agreement to dock near Hyatt Regency Jacksonville set to expire, but permanent home far from ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is starting to become a downtown destination, but it might have worn out its welcome at its current spot. At the end of the month, the agreement with the city to dock near the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville expires — and the site for the permanent home for the warship museum is far from ready.
The Jacksonville Humane Society announces cutest pet contest winner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) held its annual Cutest Pet Contest during the month of August with Subaru of Jacksonville. Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet is Raja! The contest raised a total of $33,144 to go towards the compassionate care of the dogs and cats calling JHS a home-between-homes.
Mother of 6 about to have power shut off by JEA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lights are going to be turned off on potentially 73,000 JEA customers, and that's a very real possibility for a Jacksonville mother of 6 who says she simply doesn't have the money that JEA says she has to pay. Tiffany Orama is very conscious about...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine Amphitheatre to be run by nonprofit. What that means for the popular venue
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A big change is coming for the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, but you might not notice if you see a show. At least right away. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to transition management of the popular outdoor music venue from the county to a local nonprofit.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach Mayor faces four-way race for re-election to Commission
Mike Lednovich defeated Bradley Bean for Seat 4, 52.1%-47.8%, in 2018. Mike Lednovich’s time as Fernandina Beach Mayor is ending — at least for the moment — but his attempt to remain on the City Commission is being tested by three others seeking his seat: James Antun, Chelsey Lemire and Christopher Nickoloff.
Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Southpoint area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an apartment fire in the Southpoint area. JFRD said crews are in the 3500 block of Victoria Park Road, which is off of Bowden Road near Salisbury Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News...
First Coast News
