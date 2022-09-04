ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 garbage trucks burst into flames at Waste Pro facility in Fort Myers

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two garbage trucks have been severely damaged after they caught fire at a Waste Pro facility Sunday afternoon in South Fort Myers.

According to The South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District, firefighters responded to the scene off of Rickenbacker Parkway at around 12:47 p.m. Two garbage trucks were ‘fully involved’ in the fire when firefighters began to contain it with water. One pickup truck had heat damage to its exterior.

Firefighters had to cut holes into the sides and top of the steel trucks to cool them off. The heat index was measured at over 105 degrees.

South Trail Fire

Fire crews conducted salvage and overhaul operations that took over two hours to complete. No structures have been damaged at this time.

Count on ABC7 to provide updates as more information is released.

