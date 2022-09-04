Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Homearama returns Saturday in Oldham County section of Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama returns to Norton Commons this weekend for a fifth time. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet, a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by the Building Industry...
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
wdrb.com
Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
wdrb.com
Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
wdrb.com
Online registration now open for 2023 Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the GE Appliances and Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon. Online registration started at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, for the race that's set for Saturday, April 29. This year marks a major milestone for Kentucky’s largest road race as the...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
Louisville Metro Police in need of traffic guards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School in Jefferson County has been back in session for nearly a month and Louisville Metro Police are looking for traffic guards to help keep kids safe while in route. LMPD said they have 30 openings for traffic guards. Traffic guards work at schools throughout the...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
Wave 3
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
wdrb.com
Against The Spread | Best bets for College Football Week 2 by WDRB Sports staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You know how it is with people who gamble. They tell you about every bet they cashed. They do not tell you about the wagered money that is going, going, gone, banked by the casino to build those fancy facilities that are popping up everywhere (except Kentucky).
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana family picking up the pieces after extensive damage from flash floods
MANVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Flash flooding in southern Indiana over the weekend wreaked havoc on the small town of Manville, and now the community is trying to recover. On Sunday, WDRB News showed images of the State Road 250 bridge over Indian Creek near Pleasant and Bennington in Switzerland County.
wdrb.com
Foot doctor with recent drug, alcohol problems allowed to continue Louisville practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foot doctor is still practicing after admitting dependence on alcohol and abuse of prescription drugs, while facing several lawsuits alleging negligence in treatment. Dr. Timothy Hanna's license was briefly suspended last month in an "emergency" action of the Kentucky Board of Podiatry after it...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old Louisville man with dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who has dementia, according to Louisville Metro Police. David Miller, 83, was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road around 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day. That's near Bardstown Road and Living Hope Baptist Church.
wdrb.com
Biscuit Belly to open 4th Louisville location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant is opening its fourth location in Louisville. Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, is opening in the former Yang Kee Noodle off Shelbyville Road in Middletown. An opening date has not been set yet for the Middletown location. Biscuit Belly is also...
wdrb.com
New playground coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood — and area volunteers are the ones making it happen. "We're here at the Mini-Versity Child Development Center kicking off day one of our Kaboom! playground transformation project," explained Kevin Fields, president and CEO of LCCC. "The space that we're replacing here was over 40 years old, so to get an upgraded state-of-the-art play space with all the latest technology and outdoor play equipment for children in this part of our community is phenomenal."
Wave 3
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
