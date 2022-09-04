ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police in need of traffic guards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School in Jefferson County has been back in session for nearly a month and Louisville Metro Police are looking for traffic guards to help keep kids safe while in route. LMPD said they have 30 openings for traffic guards. Traffic guards work at schools throughout the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old Louisville man with dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who has dementia, according to Louisville Metro Police. David Miller, 83, was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road around 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day. That's near Bardstown Road and Living Hope Baptist Church.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Biscuit Belly to open 4th Louisville location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant is opening its fourth location in Louisville. Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, is opening in the former Yang Kee Noodle off Shelbyville Road in Middletown. An opening date has not been set yet for the Middletown location. Biscuit Belly is also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New playground coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood — and area volunteers are the ones making it happen. "We're here at the Mini-Versity Child Development Center kicking off day one of our Kaboom! playground transformation project," explained Kevin Fields, president and CEO of LCCC. "The space that we're replacing here was over 40 years old, so to get an upgraded state-of-the-art play space with all the latest technology and outdoor play equipment for children in this part of our community is phenomenal."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY

