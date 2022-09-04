Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle early Wednesday. Police found the victim on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane at about 2:50 a.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said the vehicle drove off before officers arrived.
WSFA
Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
tallasseetribune.com
Police searching for missing Tallassee woman
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
WSFA
Six years later, Rickem Samuels’ murder remains unsolved
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rickem Samuels’s mother, Ericka Davis, remembers her son as a good kid. Smart, respectful, and hardworking. All of that was taken away from her when he disappeared. “Rickem had a heart of gold,” Ericka Davis said. “I can’t even remember a time in Rickem’s life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
DA: Mississippi murder suspect caught in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for murder in another state is now in custody in Alabama, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Jackson said 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr., of Greenwood, Mississippi, was captured in Dallas County Sunday. Bush is wanted on a murder charge out of Mississippi. He is also suspected of stealing a vehicle in Hale County on Sept. 1.
WSFA
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents. Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife. The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on...
WSFA
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday night near downtown Montgomery. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Street around 10:40 p.m. where they found the victim, later identified as Takata Floyd.
selmasun.com
Selma woman dies in single vehicle wreck
A woman from Selma was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle wreck north of Minter. According to media reports the victim was identified as Tamica Donaldson, 42. She was driving at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 before striking a tree. Troopers of the Alabama Law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
WSFA
Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County grand jury has indicted a woman’s stepfather with murder a year after she was fatally beaten, according to court records,. Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was indicted on Aug. 26 for the murder. Court documents say the victim, who has never been publicly identified, sent messages to family and friends that included a photo of injuries to her head and face. The following day, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition.
The West Alabama Watchman
Body found in slough near hickory mill
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers confirmed a body was found in the water under a railroad trestle near West Jackson Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday by a railroad worker. The body was removed by fire and EMS personnel and transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.
Man fatally shot Monday night in Montgomery, police say
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Monday night. Officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Drive around 10:40 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman with Montgomery police. Officers found the victim, 31-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Prattville Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Prattville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian. Police say a 23-year-old Prattville man died at a hospital after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at around 7:28PM Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released. Police...
California woman sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Alabama murder
ALABAMA (WRBL) – A California woman has pleaded guilty to a 2017 Tuscaloosa County murder. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, on Aug. 31, 2022, Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping. Confetti-Duenas, of San Francisco, was […]
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
livingnewdeal.org
AL 22 – Marion Junction AL
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration made improvements to the road system in Dallas County. “Improve county-owned road from Orrville to the Wilcox County line in Dallas County, including excavating; clearing and grubbing; grading; draining; dressing shoulders and slopes; constructing base; surfacing; and performing appurtenant and incidental work. Project also includes the operation of borrow pits to produce materials for use on this project. This road is a part of the Federal Aid Highway System. In addition to projects specifically approved.” According to a WPA job card, the application was November 1, 1938, approved Nov. 17th, federal manhours added up to 267,120, 169 men on average were employed, and $145,367 was the total spent.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
alabamanews.net
Road Improvement Projects Underway in Dallas Co.
People in Dallas County may notice a smoother ride as they drive around the county. It’s the result of several multi-million dollar road improvement projects in the county. Raymond Richardson has lived on Choctaw Avenue in Selmont — for more than a decade. And he says the street has needed some work the whole time.
WSFA
Central Access says dove hunters damage internet lines
VERBENA, Ala. (WSFA) - Five internet lines in Chilton County were down over the weekend, leaving about 350 people without broadband. The lines were damaged by dove hunters, according to Central Access, a subsidiary of Central Alabama Electric. Central Access’ vice president, Chris Montgomery, says hunters shoot at doves on...
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
Comments / 2