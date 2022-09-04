Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration made improvements to the road system in Dallas County. “Improve county-owned road from Orrville to the Wilcox County line in Dallas County, including excavating; clearing and grubbing; grading; draining; dressing shoulders and slopes; constructing base; surfacing; and performing appurtenant and incidental work. Project also includes the operation of borrow pits to produce materials for use on this project. This road is a part of the Federal Aid Highway System. In addition to projects specifically approved.” According to a WPA job card, the application was November 1, 1938, approved Nov. 17th, federal manhours added up to 267,120, 169 men on average were employed, and $145,367 was the total spent.

