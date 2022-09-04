Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Here's a List of Upcoming Fall Free Days at Chicago Museums
With kids back in school and the seasons beginning to change, Chicagoans have the chance to shift the activities indoors by heading to one of the city's museums -- for free. Here's a roundup of some of the "free days" taking place at museums across the city. Adler Planetarium. Admission...
evanstonroundtable.com
Michael DeVaul coming full circle at Moran Center Gala
When Michael DeVaul was growing up in Evanston, his whole world was segregated. He went to the Black YMCA and lived on the South Side. Until Evanston integrated its schools in 1968. DeVaul was in the first class to integrate. “I’ve been alive long enough to have seen that journey,”...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Above, brothers Joshua (left) and Jordan Peck, 13 and 8, make the last sand castle (it’s actually a sand soccer goal) at Lee Street Beach on Labor Day, the final day of the season for Evanston’s swimming beaches. (Photo by Richard Cahan) As summer comes to a close,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Main-Dempster Mile holds a merchants-only social
Trying to rebuild connections from the isolation of the pandemic is an ongoing issue. And the Main-Dempster Mile took that on Tuesday night by inviting area merchants to a casual mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firehouse Grill, 750 Chicago Ave. It was billed as “a no-agenda,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beltmag.com
Fire and Brimstone in Southeast Chicago
Low-quality air is not low quality because it is somehow a rougher yet viable option; rather low-quality air has things in it that will get inside you and kill you slowly. A few years ago, I went on an international field trip to the industrial corridor of Chicago. I say “international” because much of this area, called Calumet, is only kind of part of the U.S. It’s a Foreign Trade Zone, a bureaucratic designation that lets commodities flow in and out of the country free of export licenses and tariffs. The members of my graduate seminar huddled on the edge of the Calumet River, a human-straightened industrial thruway. We learned that in 1848 the U.S. military permanently reversed the Calumet River in an attempt to drain Lake Michigan of the industrial waste polluting it. Our guide, the activist and artist Brian Holmes, pointed out a glowing yellow triangle across the water. From far away, it looked like a tiny Ansel Adams mountain in vivid neon color—a solitary, fluorescent dune.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Nisar Behlim (left) and Bhikhu Patel wait for a bus on Dodge Avenue just south of Emerson Street. I wanted to find out their stories, but our different languages slowed us down and then the 93 North California bus arrived. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the...
Ald. Brookins Jr. Announces Retirement
Today, Alderman Howard Brookins, Jr., of the 21st ward announced his decision to retire from City Council. After nearly 20 years serving the city of Chicago and representing South Side residents, Alderman Brookins is ready to hand the reins over to a new generation of leadership. In the meantime, he will complete his term and finish his work as chairman of the Transportation and Public Way Committee.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Sherman Gardens, Evanston’s mid-century modern gem
When Design Evanston authors began working on their book Evanston: 150 Years 150 Places, hundreds of homes, multi-family buildings, institutional and religious structures were considered for inclusion. In the yearlong process, a few important places were inadvertently left off the list. One was Levere Memorial Temple, a landmark, and part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
A tale of two Mendozas: Evanston’s powerhouse Latina leaders
Often mistaken for one another, Stephanie Mendoza and Rebeca Mendoza both have ready smiles and dark, wavy hair, but the most striking trait the two share is their determination to lift up Evanston’s burgeoning Latinx population and make sure all voices are heard. Stephanie Mendoza serves as the Evanston...
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln
Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evanstonroundtable.com
Frustrated residents continue debate on solutions to ‘aggressive panhandling’
What began as a discussion about the panhandling signs being taken down morphed into the larger issues of mental health and homelessness at the Fourth Ward meeting Tuesday night. The discussion, while difficult at times, also reflected the complicated feelings people have about the symptoms of the core problems under...
It's Getting Darker, Earlier. What Time is Sunset in Chicago?
It may only be September in Chicago, but the days are already getting shorter, the nights are getting already getting longer, and the mornings are already getting chillier. And, of course, the sunsets are getting earlier. On Aug. 8, the city of Chicago saw its final sunset of 2022 that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s historic reparations program: A 101 guide, part 2
Just three years ago, the City of Evanston became the first documented governmental body in the country to enact a sustained policy of reparations for the harm done to Black citizens. What follows is information about the city’s historic reparations program, its roots and how it has developed over the...
austintalks.org
Cook County to invest in violence prevention programs in Austin, Chicago’s West Side
Several Chicago’s West Side organizations – including BUILD Chicago, New Moms and Manufacturing Renaissance – will benefit from $75 million in funding from Cook County that will support programs working to reduce and prevent gun violence. The local organizations were awarded multi-year grants ranging from $1.2 million...
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. The Vogue Fabrics building, a longtime Evanston fixture at 718-732 Main St., was torn down Friday to make way for a five-story building with apartments and stores. “This is part of the evolution,” said Nina Frantz, owner of the Plain and Simple furniture shop across the street, who came to observe. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
letsbeardown.com
HERE ARE THE BEST CHICAGO ATHLETES AT EVERY JERSEY NUMBER!
With the Bears, the White Sox, the Cubs, the Blackhawks, and the Bulls, I think it's safe to say that the city of Chicago is one of the most historic cities in the world when it comes to professional sports teams. Well here is a very interesting post made by...
uptownupdate.com
George Pullman (Permanent Address, Graceland Cemetery) Was the Unwitting Reason We Have Labor Day
One of the behind-the-scenes reasons we celebrate Labor Day is spending his eternity right here in Uptown, barricaded deep under the ground in Graceland Cemetery. George Pullman, who invented the railway sleeping car, also created a company town in Chicago (now the aptly named Pullman neighborhood). To increase profits during the 1893 recession, he cut workers' pay (he was their boss), but did not decrease their rents (he was also their landlord) or the prices at the stores (which he also owned).
Comments / 0