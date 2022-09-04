Maren Morris Raises $100K for Trans Causes Off Tucker Carlson Insult

Bauer-Griffin and Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Country singer Maren Morris is getting the last laugh—at Tucker Carlson’s expense. She said Sunday that she has sold $100,000 worth of t-shirts—to benefit transgender causes—that reference the Fox host branding her “a lunatic called Maren Morris, some kind of fake country music singer.” Carlson’s comments came last week as he introduced Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, who caused a furor by captioning one of her makeup videos with this line: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” Morris and others have publicly criticized Aldean. Her t-shirts include the Trans Lifeline phone number and the slogan “lunatic country music person.”

