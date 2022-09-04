ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Maren Morris Raises $100K for Trans Causes Off Tucker Carlson Insult

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpYrM_0hi7IXzv00
Bauer-Griffin and Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Country singer Maren Morris is getting the last laugh—at Tucker Carlson’s expense. She said Sunday that she has sold $100,000 worth of t-shirts—to benefit transgender causes—that reference the Fox host branding her “a lunatic called Maren Morris, some kind of fake country music singer.” Carlson’s comments came last week as he introduced Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, who caused a furor by captioning one of her makeup videos with this line: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” Morris and others have publicly criticized Aldean. Her t-shirts include the Trans Lifeline phone number and the slogan “lunatic country music person.”

Read it at People

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In

While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Kellyanne Conway's 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay, Introduces Girlfriend In TikTok Video

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has publicly come out as gay on social media.In some TikTok videos, which were uncovered by Radar, Claudia, 17, gave fans a glimpse inside her love life by introducing her followers to girlfriend Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.“I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!" Claudia said in the clip. In various videos, the new couple are seen kissing, hanging out in a hot tub and taking a sunset stroll on the beach. As OK! previously reported, Claudia made headlines for her tense...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Maren Morris
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Trans People#Trans Lifeline
realitytitbit.com

Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?

Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo

Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
PETS
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy