Top stars, best performances in Week 1 of the 2022 Washington high school football season

The first week of football season in Washington brought out strong performances from all over.

Some came from multi-year starters and some from players getting their first starts at the varsity level.

Top stars, best performances of Week 1

Brady Beaner, Anacortes (2A)

Sophomore safety had a big game for the Seahawks against Oak Harbor with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Maddox Boyce, King's (1A)

Receiver for the Knights hauled in six passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights' 48-23 win over Lincoln of Seattle to open their season.

Jason Brown Jr., O'Dea (3A)

Trailing 13-0 at halftime, Brown ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Fighting Irish's 21-13 come-from-behind win over Bothell.

Ryder Bumgarner, Stanwood (3A)

The Spartans handed him the ball often and Bumgarner gave them no reason to stop, racking up 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Colby Danielson, Mead (4A)

Points were hard to come by in Mead's first week matchup with Eastmont, but Danielson willed his team to victory throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-13 win.

Edgar Delarosa, Royal (1A)

All the early talk so far is that Royal's reign of the 1A classification is coming to an end this year, but Delarosa's six receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns, plus a pick on defense might indicate otherwise as the Knights hammered Toppenish.

Rasean Eaton, West Valley of Spokane (2A)

Threw touchdown passes of 25 and 57 yards to Grady Walker. Added two more scores for the Eagles on the ground to help the team move past Freeman, 20-7.

Josh Elmer, Meridian (1A)

Scored three times on offense with 159 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards. Added a scoop-and-score on defense in a 56-6 win over Granite Falls.

Easton Kolb, Mossyrock (1B)

Contributed heavily in 60-6 blowout of Concrete. Threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring twice with his legs for the Vikings.

Job Kralik, Eatonville (1A)

In his starting debut at quarterback, the Army pledge completed all six passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed five times for 120 yards and three scores in a win over Olympic.

River Lien, Glacier Peak (4A)

Steady under center all game for the Grizzlies. Completed passes to seven different receivers for 155 yards and three touchdowns for first victory.

Sam Merriman, Bishop Blanchet (3A)

The senior running back was in midseason form, rushing 16 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears' season-opening victory over Redmond..

Ian Mohl, Chiawana (4A)

The yardage (133 yards rushing) might not be eye-popping, but his three touchdowns were pivotal in Chiawana's 22-19 overtime victory against Kamiakin.

Michael Montgomery, Garfield (3A)

His two interceptions in the fourth quarter were huge in helping the Bulldogs pull off the upset of preseason Class 4A favorite Lake Stevens.

Brayden Platt, Yelm (3A)

Made sure to show the rest of the state that Yelm is a legitimate contender this year rushing the ball for 181 yards and four touchdowns in lopsided win over Camas.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes (3A)

Took residence in the end zone in a 50-23 win over Kentwood, scoring three times on the ground and once through the air in Lakes' season opener.

Nahmier Robinson, Skyline (4A)

In his debut for his new school, the son of ex-NBA guard Nate Robinson had two interceptions, including one that he returned 75 yards for a touchdown in the team's 15-0 victory over Wenatchee.

Daveon Superales, Graham-Kapowsin (4A)

He rose to the occasion of taking over at quarterback in a 56-0 beatdown of Rogers of Puyallup. Superales threw for 242 yards and tossed three touchdowns in his debut.

Luvens Valcin, Auburn (3A)

The Trojans plan on throwing plenty behind quarterback Amari Goodfellow - and plenty of passes came Valcin's way in a loss to Prairie. The junior had 15 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Velasco, Puyallup (4A)

Backup quarterback for the Vikings threw game-winning touchdown to complete comeback over city rival Emerald Ridge. Also caught a touchdown, hauled in an interception and ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

Grady Woodward, Eastlake (4A)

Welcome to No. 1 receiver status. The UW baseball commit caught nine passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 43-yarder with 1:32 remaining in the Wolves' road win at Union.