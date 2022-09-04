Read full article on original website
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
Click2Houston.com
Minor flood threat Wednesday
This evening will be really pleasant! Winds will be light and temperatures will drop to the lower 70s. Starting tomorrow, a weak cold front could trigger a round of storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. One more round of widespread heavy rain:. The combination of low pressure...
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
klif.com
Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday
(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
WSFA
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
nypressnews.com
Storms and rain sweep through North Texas, causing power outages and travel delays
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several storms – including a few that have reached severe limits – are sweeping through North Texas this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. As of 3:45 p.m., 121,422 power outages have been reported across the Metroplex. Collin County reports 1,899...
fox4news.com
Hail causes damage in North Texas
Overnight storms dropped damaging hail and caused some power outages. FOX 4 viewers shared video of some of the worst of it.
fox4news.com
Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms
DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
cw39.com
Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area
The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Damage, Power Loss Closes Dallas Zoo on Labor Day
Damage from a thunderstorm Sunday forced the Dallas Zoo to remain closed on Labor Day, the park says. Along with downed limbs and minor damage, the park confirmed they were without power Sunday. "Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo...
WFAA
DFW weather: More showers and storms possible for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid, and more showers and storms will be out there in North Texas. However, the weekend will not be a washout.
nypressnews.com
Overturned cement truck causing traffic headaches on I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned cement truck is causing major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road. Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge. The cause of the accident has...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
