Dallas, TX

Minor flood threat Wednesday

This evening will be really pleasant! Winds will be light and temperatures will drop to the lower 70s. Starting tomorrow, a weak cold front could trigger a round of storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. One more round of widespread heavy rain:. The combination of low pressure...
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday

(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas

Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms

DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area

The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
Storm Damage, Power Loss Closes Dallas Zoo on Labor Day

Damage from a thunderstorm Sunday forced the Dallas Zoo to remain closed on Labor Day, the park says. Along with downed limbs and minor damage, the park confirmed they were without power Sunday. "Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo...
Overturned cement truck causing traffic headaches on I-30 in Dallas

DALLAS — An overturned cement truck is causing major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road. Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge. The cause of the accident has...
