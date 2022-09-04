ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Toledo’s College Football Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored at UMass Game This Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame during the Rockets' football game vs. UMass at the Glass Bowl (Saturday, Sept. 10/7:00 p.m.). Representatives from the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame will make presentations to each inductee on the field during timeouts in the first quarter.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

More from Wauseon’s win

Wauseon Coach Shawn Moore talks to the team during a timeout Friday. Chance Snow of Wauseon brings down Napoleon’s Andrew Williams. Wauseon’s defense brings down Preston Speaks of Napoleon. Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod picks up yardage on the ground. Ryan Friend of Wauseon races toward the hold in...
WAUSEON, OH
247Sports

Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
FOSTORIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Sylvania, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
13abc.com

Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
FINDLAY, OH
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Lpga
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
putinbaydaily.com

Miller Boat Line Schedule Changes in Place

Miller Boat Line announces schedule changes for Middle Bass and South Bass Islands operations. The Middle Bass Island schedule is active as of today.The Put-in-Bay schedule change begins on 12 September.
MIDDLE BASS, OH
13abc.com

American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Beacon

Yellow perch and walleye catches picking up

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing had been picking up late in the week, with the Firing Range off the Port Clinton and Camp Perry areas leading the way. Fishermen are still having to sort through a lot of small fish, but that is a plus as the small perch will grow over the winter and be available for next year’s fishing.
PORT CLINTON, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
NAPOLEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy