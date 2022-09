COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors have charged a Hartsburg man with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the weekend stabbing death of his father. Collin Q. Knight, 23, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after Boone County deputies found his father's body late Friday at the Knights' home in the 18000 block of Old Route A between Ashland and Hartsburg.

HARTSBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO