wucardinals.com
Late Goal Not Enough as Women’s Soccer Falls to Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling Women's Soccer team (0-3, 0-1) opened Mountain East Conference (MEC) play on Wednesday night when they hosted Fairmont State. The Cardinals got on the board with a late goal in the second half, but it wasn't enough to secure the win as they fell to the Falcons 2-1. Wheeling continued to show fight late in the game and look to use that to continue to grow on the field.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Uses Late Push to tie West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. – Through the first 45 minutes of play on Wednesday night, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (1-2-1, 1-1-1) were held at bay. However, they busted out with two late goals as the Cardinals ended the night with a 2-2 tie with West Virginia Wesleyan. The tie moves them to a tie for fourth in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) as their goal of making one of the top four spots in the conference stays the course.
wucardinals.com
Mary Washington Forfeit Gives Wheeling Rugby First Win of the Season
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Saturday, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team was set to play their home opener against Mary Washington at 1 PM. Unfortunately, the Eagles were forced to forfeit the game meaning that there will not be Rugby played at Bishop Schmitt Field on Saturday. However, the Cardinals will pick up their first win of the season, picking up a 28-0 win by rule. The Cardinals are still in search of another opponent and any updates to the Saturday schedule will be made at a later date.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Kicks off MEC Play Wednesday Against Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - With the non-conference portion of the season in the rearview mirror, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (0-2, 0-0) now begins the push towards the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. They open conference play on Wednesday night at Bishop Schmitt Field when they welcome in Fairmont State at 5 PM. The Cardinals are looking to build off their work in the first two games of the season as they try to make one of the top four spots in the MEC North Division and earn their first MEC tournament berth in program history.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Opens 2022 Home Schedule Hosting West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - It has been a long stretch of road games for the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (1-2, 1-1) as they played their first three games of the season away from Bishop Schmitt Field. On Wednesday night the Cardinals return home to open the home slate against West Virginia Wesleyan, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. Coming off their first conference win over the weekend, the Cardinals are looking to build off that momentum as they come home to face one of the top teams in the conference last season.
wucardinals.com
Bazemore/Jones Lead Their Teams to Earn Cardinals Male and Female High Flyer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The first full week of the 2022-23 Fall Athletics Sports season is in the books as most of Wheeling University's fall teams were in action. There were some big performances throughout the week and, on Tuesday, two of those performances were recognized with the Cardinals Male and Female High Flyer of the Week awards. Football's Kelvin Bazemore takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week Award and Volleyball's Berit Jones earns the Female High Flyer of the Week honors.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
voiceofmotown.com
Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming
Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
smokingmusket.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter
Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
Parnon
Bringing NASCAR to West Virginia
Fifty-one years since the 1971 West Virginia 500 race in the NASCAR Cup Series of that year, West Virginia has brought in many tourists to visit the sights and sounds that the Mountain State has to offer. USA Today has gone on record stating that West Virginia is the must-visit place to visit in 2022. While exciting news on its own, the more surprising bit of it all is that the state has done this without housing a professional sports team or league within its borders.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs.
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
Wheeling artist has success in business after recovery
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chasity Skelton was in her late twenties when she overdosed, and paramedics had to bring her back to life. After being in cardiac arrest for seven minutes, she literally opened her eyes to doctors announcing her own time of death, but her eyes were opened figuratively as well. Now, she is […]
Metro News
Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Accident cleanup closes some lanes of Route 50 in Ritchie County
Part of Route 50 was reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions for hours Tuesday into Wednesday as crews worked to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
Human remains found in West Virginia State Forest
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
WTAP
Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.
Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
