Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Detroit News
Big Ten hoops schedule: Michigan-Michigan State matchups set for Jan. 7, Feb. 18
Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball fans can finally mark their calendars. The Big Ten released its complete 20-game conference schedule, finalizing the Spartans’ and Wolverines’ slates for the 2022-23 season. The league previously announced its conference matchups in June and on Thursday revealed all the contest dates.
Detroit News
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy confident, prepared 'to be the guy' entering first career start
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just days from his first collegiate start, and he hasn’t really thought about it. That’s partly because since his arrival last year as a five-star recruit, he has always prepared for this moment. “To be the guy, snap...
Detroit News
Rugged nonconference slate kicks off Michigan State basketball season
East Lansing — Michigan State has never shied away from playing a difficult schedule, and that won’t change this season. With games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova highlighting the docket, Michigan State’s 2022-23 schedule was released on Thursday, the same day the Big Ten announced schedules for the entire conference.
MLive.com
Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history
According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy hints at potential favorite target during Week 2 start for Michigan
Just a few short weeks ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that JJ McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii. Week 1 is in the bag with a 51-7 routing over Colorado State, and although he...
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
Detroit News
'Chip on his shoulder': Ben VanSumeren goes from transfer portal to starter at Michigan State
East Lansing — Playing on the same field as his brother was a long time coming for Ben VanSumeren. Check that off the list as Michigan State’s senior linebacker was lined up behind freshman defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren for a handful of second-half snaps in Friday’s victory over Western Michigan. The brothers even combined at one point to help stop running back La’Darius Jefferson.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan
Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
Michigan, Michigan State jump in latest AP Poll
Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP Poll rankings. The Wolverines easily handled...
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
statechampsnetwork.com
20 YEARS OF STATE CHAMPS! 20 STATE CHAMPIONS SERIES: 2003 DETROIT DEPORRES
Detroit — The storied Detroit St. Martin DePorres football program won the last of its 12 state championship in 2003. The Catholic School located on Detroit’s upper Westside closed its doors two years later, shuttering an athletic powerhouse in multiple sports that produced multiple pro football and basketball players.
muskegonlumberjacks.com
PRESS RELEASE — Teddy Spitznagel commits to the University of Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced that forward Teddy Spitznagel has committed to the University of Michigan. The New York, N.Y. native will become the seventh Lumberjack in team history to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Spitznagel, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward appeared in 21 games with Honeybaked...
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Maryland Daily Record
Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
