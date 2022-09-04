Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Blu-ray Details
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become a pivotal moment for Gohan and Piccolo, with the two Z-Fighters taking the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta. Becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, the latest Shonen movie will be coming to home video and a new release date has arrived online. Here's when fans looking to rock the dragon can expect to take home the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's major comeback to the Shonen series.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
New Steam Game Immediately Becomes Top Seller
A new game that released on Steam today has immediately launched to the top of the platform's "Top Sellers" chart. For the most part, Steam's Top Sellers chart is full of a ton of different titles. Some of these games are ones that aren't launching for months (Destiny 2: Lightfall) while pieces of hardware like the Steam Deck also always appear near the top. And while there's a chance that the Top Sellers list could change before in the coming days, this week's biggest new game release seems to have already gotten off to an incredibly hot start on Steam.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Shares Tragic Update on Morty's Original Family
Rick and Morty is now diving deeper into more of the series' overall canon and lore that fans have been asking to see for years, and the premiere for Seaosn 6 took this even further by sharing a tragic update about Morty's original family that he left behind back in the first season of the series! One of the first times Rick and Morty really used its multiverse aspect to a wholly absurd extent was when the titular duo ended up transforming Earth into a swarm of David Cronenberg like creatures before heading to a new universe where they could start over. It was Rick's way of proving nothing they do will matter in the series.
ComicBook
Twitch Is Dropping a Beloved Feature for Viewers and Streamers
Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Brand Panel for Pulse Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Hasbro Pulse Con is right around the corner, and Hasbro just revealed that Power Rangers will be joining the festivities with a special Power Rangers Brand Panel. Power Rangers will join other brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, NERF, Fortnite, Starting Lineup, Magic The Gathering, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Avalon Hill, and the event will take place on September 30th and October 1st. The full panel schedule hasn't been revealed yet, so we're not sure which date the Power Rangers Panel will take place on, but we'll keep you posted when that information is released.
ComicBook
Gremlins 2 Director Joe Dante Says Key & Peele Sketch is "Exactly The Way It Happened"
Fans of the horror-comedy duo Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are very familiar with the Key & Peele sketch that pokes fun at the leap in logic and tone between the two movies. While the former is more rooted in scares, the later becomes a live-action cartoon to an extent, complete with Vegetable Gremlin, Spider Gremlin, and Lady Gremlin. Speaking in a new interview, the director of the two movies Joe Dante opened up about how accurate this sketch was, admitting (with his tongue in his cheek) that the scenario shown in the sketch-comedy show is how it went down.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Reveals There Will Be No More Access to Portals
Rick and Morty has really changed everything with Season 6 of the series as its big premiere has revealed that there will no longer be any portals to use for the foreseeable future! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using the remaining portal fluid left in the Citadel to free himself from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was teased with that finale that the titular duo would no longer have access to the portals they had been using through the series thus far, and the Season 6 premiere confirmed that this is indeed going to be the case.
ComicBook
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Morbius Now On Netflix
Morbius is finally streaming on Netflix and people are going to crowd in to keep the memes alive. The Jared Leto superhero movie has been widely discussed on social media. In fact, there was so much chatter surrounding Morbius that Sony made the decision to re-release it into theaters after a variety of jokes made the Internet one big joke about "Morbin' Time." Now, the film is sure to bring in some new eyeballs because of the low entry price of Netflix. It's curious to see a movie absolutely dominate online spaces, but also be refused success at the box office. Maybe the future of Leto's vampire will be on a streaming service of some sort. For those wanting to take the plunge into the world of neon-hued artificial blood, you can boot up the app right now and get yourself up to speed.
ComicBook
The Disney+ Day 2022 Subscription Deal Starts Tonight
The second annual Disney+ day event takes place on September 8th, which segues into the D23 Expo 2022 event over the weekend. In other words, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal that kicks off tonight, September 7th / 8th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. After that time, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99 through September 19th.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
ComicBook
Alien #1 Review: A Slow Start to the Stagnated Sci-Fi Series
One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.
Comments / 0