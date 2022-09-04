MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO