Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in crash that killed Mount Vernon officer out on bond

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of killing Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez is free on bond. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Henderson was arrested last week and charged reckless murder in connection to the crash with Lopez in Summerdale on Aug. 22. Henderson was fitted for an ankle monitor...
SUMMERDALE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD works violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A violent holiday weekend in the Port City. Four people were shot, four people stabbed, and a West Mobile business hit by gunfire. Bullets also flying on the interstate in the middle of the day. Mobile Police say three of the four shootings were accidental and...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
JACKSON, AL
WKRG News 5

3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

9-time convicted felon sentenced to more time in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years. Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Flomaton Chief of Police shares resignation letter

FLOMATON, Ala. (WPMI) — The Flomaton Chief of Police Charles Thompson has announced his resignation. I would like to thank every citizen of this Town for the ultimate opportunity to serve you. I grew up in this Town and being able to serve close friends and elders that I grew up with was truly amazing. I am blessed for the amazing Law Enforcement Experience that I gained through this journey as your Chief of Police.
FLOMATON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

