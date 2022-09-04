Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in crash that killed Mount Vernon officer out on bond
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of killing Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez is free on bond. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Henderson was arrested last week and charged reckless murder in connection to the crash with Lopez in Summerdale on Aug. 22. Henderson was fitted for an ankle monitor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD works violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A violent holiday weekend in the Port City. Four people were shot, four people stabbed, and a West Mobile business hit by gunfire. Bullets also flying on the interstate in the middle of the day. Mobile Police say three of the four shootings were accidental and...
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests 17-year-old boyfriend in connection to teen’s fentanyl overdose
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News received new information about the death of a 15-year-old girl. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Adrianna Taylor overdosed last week, after likely ingesting pills laced with fentanyl. The sheriff’s office moved quickly and arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday and charged him...
3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects in Thanksgiving 2020 killing request youthful offender status
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving 2020 have asked to be treated as youthful offenders. A Mobile County grand jury recently indicted Anthony MacPherson and Lucy Rutledge for murder. Prosecutors allege the defendants, who were 17 at the time, met up with Tavon...
Man accused in Mt. Vernon officer’s death makes bond, still in jail
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach man charged in the death of Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez made bond Tuesday but was not released. Tyler Henderson, 31, was fitted with an ankle monitor as part of the conditions for his release from Baldwin County custody. He will also have an alcohol monitor, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
5 murder suspects appear in court for preliminary hearing following the shooting death of a 14-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Deontae Kimbrough, Teriana Thompson, Ryan Kidd, Kentrell freeman, and Kelvin Estell were all in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. All of them are charged with murder following the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon. Blackmon was shot and killed outside of a home on Cheshire...
Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on. WKRG News 5 spoke with the […]
KPLC TV
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Alabama, according to officials. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose. On...
9-time convicted felon sentenced to more time in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years. Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with […]
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
utv44.com
Flomaton Chief of Police shares resignation letter
FLOMATON, Ala. (WPMI) — The Flomaton Chief of Police Charles Thompson has announced his resignation. I would like to thank every citizen of this Town for the ultimate opportunity to serve you. I grew up in this Town and being able to serve close friends and elders that I grew up with was truly amazing. I am blessed for the amazing Law Enforcement Experience that I gained through this journey as your Chief of Police.
Victim fighting for life after being shot Monday night in Mobile, police say
A gunshot victim is fighting for their life in a Mobile-area hospital after a gunman fired at them multiple times Monday night, police said Tuesday. Mobile officers responded to Emogene and Florida streets around 8 p.m Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier. That’s where...
WALA-TV FOX10
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
Comments / 9