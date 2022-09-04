ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
WESH

Condo project condemned in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Hurricane Danielle weakening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Danielle is on a slow decline, forecasters say. As of Tuesday, the storm was 835 miles west-northwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Danielle was moving northeast at 8 mph. "A turn toward the east-northeast is expected by early Wednesday...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Starlink Satellites#Falcon#Kplo#Space Launch Complex 40
WESH

Orlando Connect network of cameras aims to help curb crime

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department on Thursday announced a new initiative aimed at solving, responding to and reducing crime. Orlando Connect will emphasize the use of technology — specifically, cameras in crime fighting. Many of the city’s cameras are already connected,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Two-story Orlando building catches on fire, roof collapses

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department was on the scene of a fire Wednesday. The fire happened around 12 a.m. at a two-story building on North Westmoreland Drive. As a result of the heavily involved fire, there was a roof collapse, the fire department said. On Aug. 24,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WESH

Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail

UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 3 vehicles in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Part of a major Orlando roadway was shut down for several hours early Thursday morning after a deadly crash. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that happened close to 3 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail at Premier Row. According to FHP, investigators believe the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Rockledge police to release update on crime scene

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police are expected to release information on a crime scene that was active overnight. Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence were observed in a neighborhood on South Carolina Avenue. Police will provide the update at 10:30 a.m. WESH 2 will stream above.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy