WESH
Your Florida electric bill is likely to increase in 2023: Here's why
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many in Florida, it's not easy just keeping the lights on. "I'm constantly telling everyone to turn their electricity off in my house. And no, it's really, it's, it's scary. And it's sad," Larissa Morgan, an Orlando mom, said. "Right now, my bill is $569....
WESH
Lightning strike survivors to reunite with Brevard County emergency responders
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, two lightning strike survivors are expected to reunite with the first responders that saved their lives. On June 10, 2022, multiple Brevard County Fire Rescue and Brevard County Sheriff's Office units responded to a medical emergency involving two young girls who were both struck by lightning.
WESH
Half-mile of Brevard County neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
COCOA, Fla. — A section of a Brevard County neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after explosives were located in a backyard. The cause of the fire is still unknown. But it’s what came after the fire which brought in the bomb squads. The fire ignited multiple rounds of ammunition...
WESH
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
WESH
Condo project condemned in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
WESH
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
WESH
Hurricane Danielle weakening
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Danielle is on a slow decline, forecasters say. As of Tuesday, the storm was 835 miles west-northwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Danielle was moving northeast at 8 mph. "A turn toward the east-northeast is expected by early Wednesday...
WESH
Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 News as First Warning Traffic anchor and transportation reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News has announced that Meaghan Mackey will join the Sunrise team as the First Warning Traffic Anchor and Transportation Reporter. She will provide traffic reports Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise on both WESH 2 and CW18.
WESH
27-year-old woman bit by shark in New Smyrna Beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — In New Smyrna Beach, a woman was bitten by a shark Tuesday afternoon. Beach safety officials say a 27-year-old woman was waist-deep in the water when she was bit. Witnesses could only see the shark's fin and tail. The woman was taken to the...
WESH
Shocking picture shows alligator strapped to the back of SUV in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shocking image on social media appears to show an alligator strapped to the tailgate of an SUV in Brevard County. Karen Kress tells WESH 2 she took the photograph on Sept. 3 on I-95 in Brevard County. "It was definitely real. Some blood around...
WESH
Orlando Connect network of cameras aims to help curb crime
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department on Thursday announced a new initiative aimed at solving, responding to and reducing crime. Orlando Connect will emphasize the use of technology — specifically, cameras in crime fighting. Many of the city’s cameras are already connected,...
WESH
Two-story Orlando building catches on fire, roof collapses
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department was on the scene of a fire Wednesday. The fire happened around 12 a.m. at a two-story building on North Westmoreland Drive. As a result of the heavily involved fire, there was a roof collapse, the fire department said. On Aug. 24,...
WESH
Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail
UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
WESH
Man goes viral with hilariously realistic 'taking toddler to Disney' video
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is going viral online for his too-realistic video showing what it's like to take a toddler to Disney. The man posted the video under the handle "cocoabrowntravels," and said his little Sleeping Beauty "couldn't hang" at Cinderella's Castle after a long day of traveling to Disney World.
WESH
OCPS meeting with Florida Dept. of Education after grand jury finds potential safety violations
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Public School district is one of four Florida districts just named in a grand jury's report that alleges possible safety violations. The more than 120-page document cites multiple incidents at campuses in Apopka. District leaders are now being called to meet with...
WESH
Volusia County man dies after utility vehicle rolls on top of him
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Volusia County man was killed in a freak accident over the weekend. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Christopher Guse was riding a "side-by-side" around a property on Grand Avenue Sunday evening when it became stuck on a hill. "Guse got out...
WESH
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 3 vehicles in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Part of a major Orlando roadway was shut down for several hours early Thursday morning after a deadly crash. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that happened close to 3 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail at Premier Row. According to FHP, investigators believe the...
WESH
Inaccurate report of shooting at Winter Springs High School stemmed from noise of thrown chair
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the noise of a chair being thrown led to confusion. Winter Springs High was on a Code Red lockdown, Choices in Learning was on Code Red lockdown and Layer Elementary was on Code Yellow lockdown.
WESH
Judge orders no bond for man accused in Seminole County armored truck robbery
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Twenty-two-year-old Michael Virgil Jr. was in court following his arrest last Thursday, charged with robbery with a firearm. There had been a robbery of an armored truck at the Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard right around 12:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The Seminole...
WESH
Rockledge police to release update on crime scene
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police are expected to release information on a crime scene that was active overnight. Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence were observed in a neighborhood on South Carolina Avenue. Police will provide the update at 10:30 a.m. WESH 2 will stream above.
