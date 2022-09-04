ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

247Sports

ODU's playmakers present challenge for ECU defense

Old Dominion did not light the world on fire offensively in the season opener against Virginia Tech, but when it mattered, the team’s playmakers stepped up, leading a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive to give the Monarchs the lead for good late in the fourth quarter. ODU finished with just...
NORFOLK, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans

Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
BOONE, NC
247Sports

UNC Opponent Preview: Georgia State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina hopes to extend its winning start to the football season at Georgia State on Saturday afternoon at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (noon, ESPNU). The game marks a milestone for the Panthers, as they’re playing host to a Power Five opponent at home...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Old Dominion @ ECU: Setting The Stage

Head Coach: Mike Houston (4th year, 14-20 overall at ECU) 2021 record: 7-5 (5-3 AAC) Returning Starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense) QB Holton Ahlers (Fifth-year senior quarterback who's emerged as a leader of the program...completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 3,126 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 picks last season...also added six touchdowns rushing...in the opener, Ahlers threw for 267 yards, two touchdowns and two picks)
GREENVILLE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels top CBS Sports’ “Candid Coaches Series”

UNC Basketball leads a list of 12 teams selected by a group of ~100 anonymous coaches as the most likely to win the 2023 National Championship. Every fall, leading up to the college basketball season, CBS Sports college basketball writers and Eye on College Basketball podcast hosting duo Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander conduct a “Candid Coaches Series”. The premise is that they ask coaches about various topics concerning college basketball for the upcoming season. The catch is that in exchange for brutal honesty in their answers, the coaches are offered anonymity.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Ecu#Pirates#American Football#College Football#Dowdy Ficklen Stadium
247Sports

What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power

Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 ...
DURHAM, NC
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

