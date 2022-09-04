Read full article on original website
ECU DC Blake Harrell: Defense still has work to do after solid showing in opener
Compared to his last two season openers as East Carolina’s defensive coordinator, Blake Harrell had a lot more to be happy with from a statistical perspective this past Saturday. Unfortunately, the game still ended like the others, in a loss, as the Pirates came up one-point shy of 13th ranked NC State, 21-20, to begin the season 0-1.
ODU's playmakers present challenge for ECU defense
Old Dominion did not light the world on fire offensively in the season opener against Virginia Tech, but when it mattered, the team’s playmakers stepped up, leading a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive to give the Monarchs the lead for good late in the fourth quarter. ODU finished with just...
carolinacoastonline.com
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
UNC Opponent Preview: Georgia State
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina hopes to extend its winning start to the football season at Georgia State on Saturday afternoon at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (noon, ESPNU). The game marks a milestone for the Panthers, as they’re playing host to a Power Five opponent at home...
Old Dominion @ ECU: Setting The Stage
Head Coach: Mike Houston (4th year, 14-20 overall at ECU) 2021 record: 7-5 (5-3 AAC) Returning Starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense) QB Holton Ahlers (Fifth-year senior quarterback who's emerged as a leader of the program...completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 3,126 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 picks last season...also added six touchdowns rushing...in the opener, Ahlers threw for 267 yards, two touchdowns and two picks)
Here's why QB Alex Flinn took a snap on Saturday, instead of Mason Garcia
East Carolina backup quarterbacks Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn both warmed up when starter Holton Ahlers went down with a shoulder injury in this past Saturday’s 21-20 loss to 13th-ranked NC State. Shortly after a few tosses, Garcia buckled his chin strap and appeared to be heading to the offensive huddle as Ahlers exited the game.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels top CBS Sports’ “Candid Coaches Series”
UNC Basketball leads a list of 12 teams selected by a group of ~100 anonymous coaches as the most likely to win the 2023 National Championship. Every fall, leading up to the college basketball season, CBS Sports college basketball writers and Eye on College Basketball podcast hosting duo Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander conduct a “Candid Coaches Series”. The premise is that they ask coaches about various topics concerning college basketball for the upcoming season. The catch is that in exchange for brutal honesty in their answers, the coaches are offered anonymity.
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU
East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power
Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 ...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
New Bern remains No. 1 in Touchdown Friday Top 9; Southside, Riverside meet Friday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 4 of the high school football season and while there have been a number of changes to the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, one spot has remained consistent. New Bern carries a 3-0 record into Friday’s game in Norfolk, Va. against Maury High School. The Bears have been […]
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
WITN
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
247Sports
