Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – one person was killed in a motor vehicle crash that took place in...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenerger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenerger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenerger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms
Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Charge Inmate With Felony Assault on Correctional Officers
Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, NJ for assault and other associated charges following an investigation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that began in mid-August. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two correctional officers, a 54-year-old male victim and a 61-year-old...
nccpdnews.com
Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash
(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
WBOC
Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located three gunshot victims – a 22-year-old male and a 31-year-old male who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition, and a 22-year-old female who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WBOC
Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Wilmington area on Monday afternoon. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:23 p.m., a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7). At this time, a blue 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Route 7 approaching Old Linden Hill Road. The Honda made a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Route 7 directly into the path of the Harley. The operator of the Harley attempted to avoid the collision by maneuvering from the right lane of travel to the right shoulder, but the Honda also entered the right shoulder intending to pull into Carousel Park. As a result, the Harley struck the right passenger mirror and front right quarter panel of the Honda. The Harley then struck a raised curb, and the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
WBOC
Inmate Charged With Assaulting Correctional Officers at Delaware's Vaughn Prison
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a 22-year-old inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center with assault and related charges following accusations that he attacked and injured two correctional officers. Police announced the arrest of Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, N.J., on Wednesday, following an investigation into...
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
townsquaredelaware.com
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
