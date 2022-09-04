ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Finish Sweep of Pitching-Poor Rangers

By Art Garcia
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNQmr_0hi7G0hN00

Texas lost four straight in Boston and is on an eight-game skid.

One a day the Texas Rangers designated a former Cy Young winner for assignment, starting pitching again was the issue.

Dane Dunning, one of the few bright spots on the mound over the last month, didn’t have it in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox (67-68) won 5-3 on Saturday , 9-1 on Friday and rallied to take Friday's series opener 9-8 .

Texas (58-75) has lost a season-high eight in the row and was swept in the four-game series at Fenway Park. The Rangers are a season-low 17 games under .500 with a three-game set at the American League West-leading Houston Astros starting Monday.

Dunning had gone 2-1 with three quality starts and a 3.52 ERA in seven outings since being activated off the injured list on July 26. Outside of staff ace Martín Pérez, few Rangers had been more reliable lately than Dunning.

That wasn’t so Sunday in Boston. The right-hander was tagged for five runs on eight hits in just four innings, taking to loss to drop to 3-8.

Staked to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first thanks to run-scoring double from Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim’s RBI groundout, Dunning allowed four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Before the game, Texas DFA’d Dallas Keuchel. The 2015 Cy Young winner with Houston signed a minor league deal with Texas on July 26.

He lasted two starts, losing both with a 12.60 ERA, including Friday at Boston. The Rangers hoped Keuchel could provide some stability in the rotation after a promising showing at Triple-A Round Rock, but the lefty flamed out in similar fashion to earlier stops with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.

Pérez (10-5, 2.89) is scheduled to go against the Astros in Monday’s opener. Houston is countering with Hunter Brown, who is making his MLB debut.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92 .

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit

The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Dallas Keuchel
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#The Texas Rangers#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#American League#Rbi#Texas Dfa D
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring

With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up

With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
MLB
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy