Read full article on original website
Related
Memphis shooting: Teen accused of killing 4, injuring 3 others in rampage streamed on Facebook
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a 19-year-old repeat offender suspected of shooting and killing four people and injuring at least three others in a rampage on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, is also suspected of two armed carjackings that happened as he attempted to flee from police. Authorities said...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Memphis moms on edge after Eliza Fletcher and Target abductions: 'People are re-evaluating'
Memphis moms are on edge after two mothers were abducted last week, including deceased kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher and an unidentified mother who was kidnaped from a Target in broad daylight and released just a day before Fletcher disappeared. And their fears are not unique to Memphis; these stories have...
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
Fender bender leads to $40 robbery, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bump between two cars led to one man pulling out a gun and robbing the people in the other car for $40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 in the 1500 block of Cherry, MPD said.
Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Eliza Fletcher abduction: Memphis kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston charged with murder as officials ID victim
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping for the Friday abduction of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, appeared briefly for a court appearance on Tuesday morning. Abston-Henderson appeared in court just moments after Memphis Police Department confirmed that the body found near the crime scene late Sunday...
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
Cleotha Abston's brother arrested on drug charges after investigators execute search warrant
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Legal documents show that the Cleotha Abston’s brother was arrested Saturday, Sept. 3 after investigators found 2.3 grams of heroin and 27 grams of fentanyl in his home as they searched for evidence that would help them locate missing Eliza Fletcher, who has since been found and pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DA acknowledges reporting 'erroneously' on suspect in Eliza Fletcher killing
Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Wednesday acknowledged inaccurately suggesting that Cleotha Henderson, the man charged with killing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher, had been freed from prison on parole. Mulroy tweeted, "This AM in an interview I erroneously reported that Cleo Abston/Henderson, defendant in the Liza Fletcher case,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
Eliza Fletcher's suspected killer Cleotha Henderson served 20 years of a 24-year sentence, here's why
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson served roughly 20 years of a 24-year sentence in state prison after the May 2000 abduction and robbery of the attorney Kemper Durand – but he was never granted parole, according to authorities and court records. Henderson's sentencing documents noted...
Body of missing Tennessee jogger found
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday that a body found during an exhaustive search lasting more than three days is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Children Kidnapped in Memphis After Good Samaritan Dad Pulled Over To Help Suspect
Three children have been returned to their father on Friday, after being kidnapped by the same man he pulled over to try to help. The kidnapper, who appeared to have been in a crash, stole the dad’s car after he stopped to lend a hand, along with his three children still inside, reports Action News 5.
Memphis police: Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a Tennessee woman who was out jogging last week when she was accosted and forced into an SUV, police said Sunday. While Eliza Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in an arrest...
Man arrested over kidnapping of heiress Eliza Fletcher served 20 years for shockingly similar abduction of lawyer
THE man charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher was previously imprisoned for a similar attack, The US Sun can reveal. Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering after the millionaire heiress was abducted while out on a run, Memphis police said on Sunday.
Eliza Fletcher abduction: Memphis judge sets bond for man charged in relation to kidnapping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis judge has set the bond for the 38-year-old man who is charged in relation to the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two who was pulled into a car during an early morning run. Cleotha Abston had his bond set at $500,000 on...
Fox News
785K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1