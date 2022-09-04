ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom's car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher's murder cleaning car hours after abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

DA acknowledges reporting 'erroneously' on suspect in Eliza Fletcher killing

Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Wednesday acknowledged inaccurately suggesting that Cleotha Henderson, the man charged with killing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher, had been freed from prison on parole. Mulroy tweeted, "This AM in an interview I erroneously reported that Cleo Abston/Henderson, defendant in the Liza Fletcher case,...
MEMPHIS, TN
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Man arrested over kidnapping of heiress Eliza Fletcher served 20 years for shockingly similar abduction of lawyer

THE man charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher was previously imprisoned for a similar attack, The US Sun can reveal. Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering after the millionaire heiress was abducted while out on a run, Memphis police said on Sunday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

