ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cuban peso at weakest in decades as economic crisis persists

By YAMIL LAGE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Hr7v_0hi7FoW700
The Cuban peso, seen here, is at its weakest against the US dollar in decades, a currency tracker says /AFP

The Cuban peso is at its weakest against the US dollar since the 1990s, a currency tracker said Sunday, as the communist island struggles through its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet bloc.

It now takes 150 Cuban pesos to buy a US dollar -- and the same to buy a euro -- on the informal currency market, according to independent journal El Toque, which publishes a daily listing of unofficial exchange rates.

"The exchange rate is a reflection of the contraction in national productive activity, of scarcity, of monetary imbalances and of despair," Colombia-based Cuban economist Pavel Vidal told AFP.

Cuba is undergoing its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, with food and medicine shortages and daily blackouts.

The island's currency hit its low point of 150 at week's end, slipping slightly from the previous rate of 148 pesos to the dollar.

The island's central bank, trying to put the brakes on peso devaluation, last month began trading at a fixed parity of 120 pesos in state exchange houses -- the same rate then prevailing in the informal market.

The dollar's value skyrocketed in January 2021 after the central government in Havana announced financial reform measures and set the official exchange rate at 24 pesos.

That unleashed a spiral in costs, with the inflation rate hitting 70 percent by the end of 2021.

Vidal said the government's "desperate" effort to obtain foreign currency to pay for imports and support productive activity was understandable.

"However," he said, "the exchange market is not the way."

A fixed rate of 120 pesos to the dollar "is not going to work in an economy that continues to suffer a balance-of-payments crisis" and where an aging electricity system results in regular blackouts.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Dollar#Cuban#Economic Crisis#Foreign Currency#El Toque
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy