ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United End Arsenal's Perfect Start As Antony Scores On Premier League Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6FA1_0hi7Fdo800

Antony became the 100th player from Brazil to feature in the EPL and he made an instant impact.

Arsenal's perfect start to the 2022/23 season came to an abrupt end at Old Trafford on Sunday as Antony inspired Manchester United to a 3-1 win.

United's €100 million man scored the game's opening goal 35 minutes into his debut.

Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal on the hour-mark but Marcus Rashford struck twice to deliver United's fourth consecutive victory.

Antony (right) netted on his debut and Marcus Rashford (left) scored twice as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1

IMAGO / PA Images/Martin Rickett

United started the match as slight underdogs, despite home advantage, against the Premier League leaders.

Indeed, it looked like the bookmakers may have got it right when Gabriel Martinelli put the ball in the net inside the opening quarter of an hour.

But Martinelli's celebrations were extinguished when a VAR review found that Martin Odegaard had fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

It was another Brazilian that eventually broke the deadlock.

Antony became the 100th player from Brazil to feature in the EPL and he made an instant impact.

The 22-year-old from Sao Paulo finished confidently after being teed up by Rashford as United hit Arsenal with speed.

Antony celebrated with equal confidence as he ran over to where the Arsenal supporters were gathered and kissed the United badge on his new jersey.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was celebrating with similar vigor after Saka's equalizer.

It came after Diogo Dalot tackled Gabriel Jesus but, in doing so, pushed the ball into the path of Saka, who was presented with a simple finish.

Arsenal's tails were up but so were their defenders and United exploited that high line to retake the lead within five minutes.

Bruno Fernandes unlocked Arsenal's backline with a perfectly-weighted through pass for Rashford and the striker fired past Aaron Ramsdale via a deflection off Ben White, who had slid in to attempt a block.

Fernandes opened Arsenal up again less than 10 minutes later. This time he sent Eriksen away and the Denmark star unselfishly squared for Rashford to seal three points.

Highlights: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Antony Scores#Premier League Debut#Epl#Old Trafford#Brazilian
The Guardian

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy