What Vegas oddsmakers think about KU, K-State, Mizzou after three big opening wins

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

It was a good week of football for teams like Kansas, K-State and Missouri.

It was an even better week for anyone in the Sunflower State who bet money on those three teams to win their opening games and cover the spread. The Jayhawks ( 56-10 over Tennessee Tech ), Wildcats ( 34-0 over South Dakota ) and Tigers (52-24 over Louisiana Tech) all covered as home favorites in Week 1.

With all three “local” teams winning by large margins, it will be interesting to see what kind of betting lines they encounter in Week 2. Will Vegas oddsmakers show them respect because they started 1-0? Or will their victories be overlooked because they all came against inferior competition?

The wait is over.

Only K-State is once again favored heading into the Game 2.

Kansas opened as a 13-point underdog at BetOnline.ag for its road game against West Virginia . The over/under point total is set for 57.5 for the 5 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

It seems oddsmakers were more impressed with what K-State accomplished over the weekend than Missouri. The Wildcats opened as 8.5-point favorites over the Tigers. The over/under will be 55 at 11 a.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Those odds were already fluctuating on certain betting sites Sunday afternoon, with K-State appearing as low as -7.5 and Kansas

A few stats to consider before you place your wagers:

  • Kansas owns a 5-8 record against the spread under Lance Leipold. But the Jayhawks have been red-hot lately. They closed out last season with three straight covers, including an outright win over Texas. After starting last year 1-8 against the spread they have reeled off four straight covers.
  • K-State has gone 23-13-1 against the spread under Chris Klieman. The Wildcats covered easily as favorites in their last game against a SEC opponent, beating LSU 42-20 in the Texas Bowl.
  • Missouri is 10-14 against the spread under Eliah Drinkwitz. The Tigers only covered once on the road last season, when they lost 43-6 as 40-point underdogs at Georgia.

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

