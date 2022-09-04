What Vegas oddsmakers think about KU, K-State, Mizzou after three big opening wins

It was a good week of football for teams like Kansas, K-State and Missouri.

It was an even better week for anyone in the Sunflower State who bet money on those three teams to win their opening games and cover the spread. The Jayhawks ( 56-10 over Tennessee Tech ), Wildcats ( 34-0 over South Dakota ) and Tigers (52-24 over Louisiana Tech) all covered as home favorites in Week 1.

With all three “local” teams winning by large margins, it will be interesting to see what kind of betting lines they encounter in Week 2. Will Vegas oddsmakers show them respect because they started 1-0? Or will their victories be overlooked because they all came against inferior competition?

The wait is over.

Only K-State is once again favored heading into the Game 2.

Kansas opened as a 13-point underdog at BetOnline.ag for its road game against West Virginia . The over/under point total is set for 57.5 for the 5 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

It seems oddsmakers were more impressed with what K-State accomplished over the weekend than Missouri. The Wildcats opened as 8.5-point favorites over the Tigers. The over/under will be 55 at 11 a.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

