Man injured in Linden bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a bar shooting in the Linden area Tuesday night. Officers arrived at Sunrise Bar located on East Hudson Street just before midnight. Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is...
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
Person shot near Interstate 71 ramp
Police are investigating near an Interstate 71 ramp during the busy afternoon rush hour Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 has confirmed the shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. near the Interstate 71 southbound ramp at East 5th Avenue, close to an Exxon gas station. Columbus...
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
2 brothers taken to hospital after diving into pond to save third brother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers dove into a retention pond Wednesday morning to save their other brother who had driven into it in north Columbus. The incident happened along Busch Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Steve Martin said employees at a nearby...
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
$10,000 reward offered for information on Columbus woman last seen in August 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The FBI and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of a woman who was last seen in Columbus in August 2021. Devin "Sacoya" Cooper, 33, was last seen leaving her north Columbus home on...
Donovan Lewis' family planning to file civil lawsuit against officer, City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing the family of a Columbus man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer in a Hilltop apartment said the family plans to file a civil case against the officer and the city. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed...
Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
Columbus City Council looking for ways to help teen thieves caught up in city car thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City council members now working with community partners to identify problems and find solutions for parents looking to stop their kids from breaking in and stealing cars around Central Ohio. "We need to dig deep to provide resources to the parents who may be...
Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Fairfield County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. OSHP said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 204 at Lake Road in Walnut Township. Marilyn Klose, 63,...
15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested after making school threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 15-year-old student in Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday after threatening to "shooting up the school," police said. Chillicothe police said the student was arrested and charged with inducing panic after an investigation by Chillicothe City School Resource Officers and the Chillicothe Police Detective Division. Police...
Woman killed after being hit by car in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Marion Williamsport Road just before 5 a.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Trudy Blevins was walking in the east lane. Anthony Clark, 39, was driving eastbound in a 2003 GMC Envoy when he hit Blevins.
Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
'It’s pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information regarding stolen motorcycle in Heath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information regarding a stolen motorcycle in Heath. According to the Heath Division of Police, on Friday, July 29 the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road.
Thief steals gun from gas station customer's pocket
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a man who was seen in a surveillance photo stealing a gun out of a fellow gas station customer's pocket. Columbus police on Tuesday released the photo (above) of the man as he was in the act of stealing the gun from the unidentified customer.
OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
