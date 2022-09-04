Read full article on original website
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
insideradio.com
Boston’s ‘Kiss 108’ Launches ‘The VBros’ In Afternoons.
IHeartMedia CHR “Kiss 108” WXKS Boston launches “The VBros” in afternoons hosted by APD/MD Mikey V and his brother Frankie V, who co-hosts mornings at co-owned CHR “Channel 93.3” San Diego, along with newcomer Gianna Gravalese. The new PM Drive show comes a month...
This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted
There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
goodmorninggloucester.com
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
NECN
Seasonal Businesses Near Hampton Beach Reflect on Challenging Summer
Seasonal businesses are finally getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic halted operations, but they still had other challenges this summer, from finding employees to dealing with supply chain issues. The weather cleared out Hampton Beach early this Labor Day but it did not dampen the summer feeling. "We...
hot969boston.com
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!
How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!
(SOMERVILLE, MA) You're invited to "a garden celebration for fairies and their friends: build a fairyhouse, create a fairywand, listen to a fairystory, and search the garden for signs of fairies." Hosted by The Somerville Community Growing Center, the event is free to attend although "donations are encouraged to support the Growing Center and future Gatherings of Fairies."
tewksburycarnation.org
Get Your Tickets Now for Murder Mystery 1920’s Dinner Party
The Tewksbury Senior Center and the Murder Mystery Co. are teaming up to present a 1920’s themed dinner party on Friday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. But, there’s a bit of a twist: Someone’s gonna die. Bring your best sleuthing skills, because it’ll be up...
WMTW
Mystery may soon be solved in case of girl found in Victorian-era coffin at Maine construction site
SANFORD, Maine — Skeletal remains discovered in a Victorian-era coffin, unearthed during a construction project five years ago in Sanford, are one step closer to being identified. "It's like it wasn't even acknowledged that she was missed. But we're not going to miss her. We're going to find out,"...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
Andover Townsman
Sts. Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church prepare for Greek Festival
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church will host its two-day Greek Food Festival on Sept. 10 and 11. The festival will include a live Greek band and a number of traditional Greek foods including cookies known as Koulourakia. Voula Danas is in charge of making pastries for the festival and said they have made over 2,500 cookies for the festival. Danas added that they are traditional Greek cookies made of butter, eggs and sugar.
North Shore hairstylist prepares to show off her work during New York Fashion Week
PEABODY -- A North Shore hairstylist is preparing to show off her work at New York Fashion Week. "Being a normal person and being given an opportunity like this it's just wow," said 26-year-old Stephanie Agneta. "I have been working for this since hair school. It's just really cool to be here in such a short amount of time in my career." The Peabody native landed the coveted job after being discovered through social media."I am a creative color specialist so I love to put my work there. It's an art project to me, it's not just hair. And I like making...
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
Motorcyclist, 22, Dies in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Crash
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in Portsmouth on Saturday night. Portsmouth Police Monday said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle driven by Jack Tizzard, 22, from Kensington crossed the double yellow line while riding on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:20 p.m. Tizzard collided with a vehicle...
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t be a Jerk.
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns/cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" to get around and have fun while transporting...
