Referendum challenging fast food bill could go before voters in 2024
(The Center Square) – A proposed referendum challenging a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would create a state council to set standards for the fast food industry was filed this week, representing an attempt by opponents to overturn the measure. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 into...
Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law
(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
Report: Tennessee ranks 16th in campaign finance integrity
(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked 16th in campaign finance integrity in a new report by the government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity. The rankings were based upon questions related to campaign finance laws in statewide elections. scored a 72.14 out of 100 while Washington (83.99), California (80.95), Maine...
Counties with the most seniors in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gun policy group amends suit to lower age of open carry to 18 after victory in Texas
(The Center Square) — A national gun policy group amended its complaint against the state of Tennessee seeking to allow those between 18 and 20 to openly carry firearms. The amendment comes after the Firearms Policy Coalition won a similar case in Texas in late August. "The State cannot...
Tim Michels spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $20.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has spent more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
Cox says initiative will reduce health care costs for Utahns
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced several goals Tuesday to reduce health care costs and expand access in the state. Three different healthcare providers committed to changes, including increasing access to behavioral health care for Intermountain Healthcare patients, expanding the University of Utah Medical Group’s Intensive Outpatient Clinic, and providing an “internal proactive health and wellness support” program for Maverik convenience store employees.
Report: South Carolina ranks 24th in campaign finance integrity
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 24th in campaign finance integrity in a new report by the government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity. The rankings were based upon questions related to campaign finance laws in statewide elections. South Carolina scored a 67.08 out of 100 while Washington (83.99),...
More than 200 Nebraskans signed up with anti-government Oath Keepers, report says
More than 200 Nebraskans are listed on the membership rolls of an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a key part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The report, from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, identified 234 Nebraskans among...
'Active' project means taxpayer subsidies for new Troy Acoustics plant in Georgia remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A Georgia sound solutions and engineering company plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. Brunswick-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in the new facility. The company plans to create 88 new jobs to add to the 17 positions it currently supports.
Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain
(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
Four referred in Ohio for voting fraud charges
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned over four people to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election, bringing the total to 15 in the last month. The four referred Wednesday come from partnerships with...
How Washington gun control laws compare to other states
Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs
(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
Oklahoma gross receipt collection sets records in August
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Treasury Department collected $1.37 billion in gross receipts in August, a 17.2% increase over last year. According to Treasurer Randy McDaniel, the August collections raised the 12-month total to $16.82 billion, another record. "Gross receipts paint a positive picture of Oklahoma's economy during...
Critchfield Education Platform
A candidate running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction is talking about her platform on education. Debbie Critchfield, a Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is a former president of the Idaho State Board of Education and a seven-year board member. One of her top issues is financial literacy.
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
