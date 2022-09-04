Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. September 4, 2022. Editorial: Don’t let candidates hide the details of their views on abortion policy this year. It’s important to determine and publicize exactly what freedoms Republican majorities would restrict. This weekend is traditionally considered the start of campaign season in earnest. Iowans must...
Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges
SIOUX CITY — Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges. DeJear, a businesswoman...
Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize. Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
What's Killing Siouxland?
A Journal reporter and intern poured through 22 years of Centers for Disease Control data to explore the 15 leading causes of death in Siouxland and compared our rates locally to the national average. Here are some of the stories we found. Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland,...
Illinois metro girls swimming outlook
Returning varsity: Srs.: Avery Daniel, Darien Sanders, Diya Vishwakarma, Savanna Wynn. Jrs.: Hailee Messerly, Ava Navarro, Erin Fixen. Soph.: Skyler Chandlee. Outlook: The four-time defending Western Big 6 Conference champions lost a number of school record-breaking seniors, including state qualifiers Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note. Coach Michael Roche hopes the team can reload in a competitive conference. Darien Sanders is the defending Big 6 diving champion and Hailee Messerly, Erin Fixen, Skyler Chandlee, and Ava Navarro also contributed to relay wins at the conference meet.
