mynewsla.com
Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash
mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death at Coachella Party
A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody Wednesday, officials said. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
Two people were killed and another was injured Monday as a wildfire in Hemet scorched more than 2,700 acres.
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
mynewsla.com
Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during a jailhouse altercation...
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Arsonist lights fire to business in San Marcos
Detectives have released a video to the public in hopes of identifying a man who was caught on camera setting fire to a business in San Marcos in early August.
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Tops 9,800 Acres, Still Just 5% Contained
A deadly wildfire that prompted evacuations south of Hemet grew to more than 9,800 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment despite a stepped-up response by firefighters struggling to slow the speed of the flames’ advance. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
