For the first time in a long time, the Buffalo Bills are perceived as one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy come season's end. With "Bills Mafia" buzzing with excitement ahead of the 2022 season, they're hoping star quarterback Josh Allen can take them to the promised land. And when it comes to supporting the fifth-year QB, they're putting their money where their mouth is.

NFL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO