La Verne, CA

signalscv.com

Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle

Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Downtown Shooting; Investigation Continuing

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Water fatalities reported over holiday

PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One

A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance

A stretch of beach just south of Torrance was closed Wednesday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Wednesday morning, saying lifeguards were walking the beach to notify people of the closure. Crews in a Baywatch boat were also working to alert people in the water.
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Deadly Blaze Burning near Hemet Grows to More Than 7,000 Acres

A deadly wildfire that has prompted evacuations south of Hemet swelled to more than 7,000 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment as fire crews stepped up their response in hopes of slowing the pace of the flames. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview...
HEMET, CA
onscene.tv

Two Vehicles Rear-End HBFD Fire Engine | Huntington Beach

09.02.2022 | 9:38 PM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – A Huntington Beach Fire Department apparatus responding to a medical emergency was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Main Street. The original call was for an injury at the Huntington Beach High School football stadium.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
vvng.com

Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Dead, Four Injured in Fiery Valinda Crash

One person died and four were injured this evening in a two-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley, near the city of Industry, in Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. at Mangate and Temple avenues, according to California Highway Patrol Officer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road

A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

