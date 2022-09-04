Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Brush Fire Contained Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area.
signalscv.com
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Downtown Shooting; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
L.A. Weekly
James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]
69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
mynewsla.com
Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance
A stretch of beach just south of Torrance was closed Wednesday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Wednesday morning, saying lifeguards were walking the beach to notify people of the closure. Crews in a Baywatch boat were also working to alert people in the water.
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Burning near Hemet Grows to More Than 7,000 Acres
A deadly wildfire that has prompted evacuations south of Hemet swelled to more than 7,000 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment as fire crews stepped up their response in hopes of slowing the pace of the flames. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview...
onscene.tv
Two Vehicles Rear-End HBFD Fire Engine | Huntington Beach
09.02.2022 | 9:38 PM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – A Huntington Beach Fire Department apparatus responding to a medical emergency was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Main Street. The original call was for an injury at the Huntington Beach High School football stadium.
vvng.com
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Fiery Valinda Crash
One person died and four were injured this evening in a two-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley, near the city of Industry, in Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. at Mangate and Temple avenues, according to California Highway Patrol Officer...
mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0