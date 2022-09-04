69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO