nbcpalmsprings.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
mynewsla.com
Heat, Then Rain: Hurricane Kay Could Bring Storms to Overheated Southland
After more than a week of searing heat and dry weather, the Southland could be in store for some rain by this weekend, thanks to Hurricane Kay making its way up the Baja California coast. The actual impact of the storm is still a little uncertain, because it’s unclear how...
SoCal heat wave continues Thursday, followed by heavy rain this weekend
Southern California enters the ninth day of a record-setting heat wave Thursday - but the weekend may bring heavy rain and flash flooding as Hurricane Kay pushes north.
mynewsla.com
California Enters Eighth Consecutive Day of Flex Alerts as Heat Persists
For the eighth consecutive day, California power regulators imposed a Flex Alert Wednesday urging residents to curb their electricity use to prevent rolling blackouts as a protracted heat wave continued to roast the Southland and most of the state. The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, which...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
mynewsla.com
California Issues Flex Alert for Eighth Straight Day
California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
mynewsla.com
State Warns of Possible Rolling Blackouts Amid Scorching Heat Wave
With electricity demand reaching record levels due to a drawn-out heat wave, the Southland and state moved to the brink of rolling power blackouts Tuesday as the manager of the power grid called for maximum conservation efforts by residents. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert until Tuesday,...
mynewsla.com
State Says `Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west on The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance
A stretch of beach just south of Torrance was closed Wednesday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Wednesday morning, saying lifeguards were walking the beach to notify people of the closure. Crews in a Baywatch boat were also working to alert people in the water.
kcrw.com
4 million residents asked to stop outdoor watering amid heat wave. Will they?
No outdoor watering for two weeks during the longest, hottest weather of the year. That’s what 4 million Southern Californians are facing. It’s not because of the drought – at least not directly. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is asking many cities in LA County to follow a voluntary outdoor watering ban until September 20, while they repair a pipe that carries water from the Colorado River.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
mynewsla.com
Fire Scorches About 2 Acres of Brush in Littlerock Area
A brush fire apparently sparked by a vehicle fire scorched about two acres in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday and left a firefighter with a minor injury, authorities said. Firefighters sent to Mount Emma and Cheseboro roads about 9 a.m. stopped the forward progress of the flames...
Riverside County declares local emergency for Fairview Fire near Hemet
Riverside County officials proclaimed a local emergency in response to the Fairview Fire. GET THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE FAIRVIEW FIRE HERE The proclamation must go to the Board of Supervisors within seven days for ratification, which will take place during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Sept. 13. The emergency proclamation could help make The post Riverside County declares local emergency for Fairview Fire near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
California Wildfire Update: Out-of-Control Mosquito Fire Forces Evacuations
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
