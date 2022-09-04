ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke County, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Roanoke County, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
LOW MOOR, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Roanoke Co#Vdot
wfxrtv.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Fire and EMS now has disaster-ready generator for shelters

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Fire and EMS department has finally received a new mobile generator the agency will now be able to deploy in case of a disaster. According to the agency this is a large capacity, trailer-mounted mobile generator. The department received it with the help of a FEMA grant through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a matching grant from the County.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy