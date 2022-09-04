Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. tractor-trailer crash closes VA-56
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash has closed VA-56 near County/City/Town Line: ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY LINE/NELSON CL. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
WSLS
Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
WDBJ7.com
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WSET
'Not broken:' Stop light at Main & Randolph Street in Pulaski upgrades
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The town of Pulaski wants to inform the public about a change to the stop light at Main Street and Randolph Street. There will be a flashing light indicating a 4-way stop until further notice, the town said. They also said to be aware of...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Fire and EMS now has disaster-ready generator for shelters
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Fire and EMS department has finally received a new mobile generator the agency will now be able to deploy in case of a disaster. According to the agency this is a large capacity, trailer-mounted mobile generator. The department received it with the help of a FEMA grant through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a matching grant from the County.
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
WSET
Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
