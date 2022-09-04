FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Fire and EMS department has finally received a new mobile generator the agency will now be able to deploy in case of a disaster. According to the agency this is a large capacity, trailer-mounted mobile generator. The department received it with the help of a FEMA grant through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a matching grant from the County.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO