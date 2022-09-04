ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weddington, NC

Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week (09.09.22)

By Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week.

Vote as often as you want. Poll results may not be shown all week long.

HS Soccer Stop: Gaston Day star won’t stop scoring, games to watch, Sweet 16 update

This week’s nominees

Tanner Baxter, Mountain Island Charter soccer: The Raptors’ junior forward had a hat trick, with three goals, to lead Mountain Island Charter to a 4-1 win at Forest Hills Aug. 29.

Baxter also had three assists in a 5-3 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy Aug. 31.

Baxter has three goals and four assists for Mountain Island Charter (2-3, through Sunday).

Mason Cross, Parkwood cross-country: The Parkwood junior ran a personal-best 20:33.40 to finish seventh in the 5K at the Preseason Rocky River Conference meet on his home course Aug. 30.

Cross’ time was 1:04 faster than what he ran just three days earlier in the Carolina Kickoff at Metrolina Christian.

Brock Gramann, Providence soccer: The Panthers’ senior scored a goal and had an assist in both of Providence’s 2-1 wins over Ardrey Kell (Aug. 31) and Lake Norman (Aug. 29).

Gramann has four goals and six assists for Providence team that is a perfect 7-0 this season, outscoring their opponents 20 to two in that same span.

Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln cross-country: ran a time of 19:44 to win at the Hart Square Course at Fred T. Foard High Aug. 31.

Fernetti led the North Lincoln boys’ cross country team to a 36-point victory at the same meet.

Fernetti also finished fourth at the Providence Invitational in a 15:49.70 at McAlpine Creek Park Aug. 27.

Joshawa Huneycutt, South Stanly cross-country: The South Stanly junior won individually at the season-opening Yadkin Valley 1A conference meet at Piney Point cross country course running a 17:31 Aug. 30.

Huneycutt also ran a personal-best 17:13.97 to finish as runner-up at the Fleet Feet Invitational at Salisbury Community Park Sept. 3.

South Stanly also finished third as a team at the Fleet Feet event.

Russell Jacobson, Woodlawn School soccer: The Trailblazers’ freshman had three goals to lead Woodlawn School to a 4-1 win over Sugar Creek Charter in their season opener Aug. 30.

He also had the lone goal in a 10-1 loss at SouthLake Christian Sept. 1.

Elijah Orren, Jay M. Robinson soccer: The Bulldogs’ senior midfielder/forward had back-to-back hat tricks to help Jay M. Robinson stay undefeated at 6-0 with wins over Bradford Prep and Corvian Charter.

Orren had three goals in a 5-1 win over Corvian Charter Aug. 29.

He had another three goals in a 5-2 victory over Bradford Prep Sept. 1.

Caden Townshend, Weddington cross-country: The Warriors’ senior ran a 16:22.10 to win the race at the Warriors’ home opener Sept. 1.

Townshend helped lead the Weddington boys’ cross country team to a 12-point victory over rival Marvin Ridge at the same meet.

Drew Waller, West Cabarrus soccer: The Wolverines’ junior forward had nine goals in three wins.

Waller had two goals in a 3-0 win over Central Cabarrus Aug. 29.

The next day, he had three goals in a 5-2 victory over Corvian Charter.

Waller finished off the week with four goals in a 6-0 win over Northwest Cabarrus Sept. 1.

Waller, who broke the school record for goals in a season in only six games, has 21 scores for West Cabarrus (7-1 through Sunday).

Marco Wright, Gaston Day soccer: The Spartans’ senior accounted for five scores with three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win at Metrolina Christian Aug. 30.

Wright also had two goals in a 4-1 win over Carolina Day Sept. 1.

Wright has 16 goals and seven assists for Gaston Day (5-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 3

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com . Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

