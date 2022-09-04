ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More periods of light-moderate rain on Labor Day

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZhxU_0hi7DlnW00

LOWS TONIGHT: LOW-MID 70S
HIGHS LABOR DAY : 70S/80S

DISCUSSION

Definitely a dreary Sunday across Acadiana with light shower activity dominating most of the day.

Activity will diminish this evening as temperatures continue to hold in the 70s.

An upper-level feature meandering around the region will keep the pattern virtually unchanged heading into Labor Day Monday.

Plan on a good amount of cloud cover once again with periods of light-moderate rainfall, especially for the first half of the day.

Monday
Extended HRRR

Might be a good idea to have an indoor backup plan for any of your Labor Day festivities!

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Much of the same is expected for Tuesday and into mid-week as well.

With any luck, we'll get some drier air to sneak in by the weekend to help lower those rain chances, but that is far from a guarantee at this point.

Have a great week... and for some of you, it's a shorter week!

TROPICS

Danielle has been upgraded back to a hurricane as Earl remains a tropical storm.

Earl is forecasted to be the season's first major hurricane.

September, 4th
Tropical map

The good news? Both storms will remain out to sea and not be a concern for us.

Elsewhere, a new spot is being highlighted off the African coast by the NHC (20%).

Regardless of slow development, this feature will also remain out in the open Atlantic.

------------------------------------------------------------
Comments / 0

