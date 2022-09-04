ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Agency, MT

Firefighters are asking residents to be extra cautious

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2odP_0hi7DVcm00

Firefighters are asking residents to be extra cautious, after a series of human-caused fires near Crow Agency resulted in injuries, arrests, loss of structures, and loss of personal property.

Randy Pretty on Top, a fuels specialist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, says three of the fires occurred Saturday, starting with a fire that burned overnight Friday by the carpet mill in Crow Agency. Pretty on Top says in this fire residents lost most of their possessions including two trailer houses, outbuildings, vehicles and trailers holding things from Crow Fair.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, an illegal trash fire burned 1 1/2 acres right up to a house south of old Black Lodge Community Hall and injured a resident. “We barely saved that structure,” Pretty On Top said. “It got right up to the doorstep and melted the sidings.”

Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire north of Lodge Grass that burned a house, trailer, RV , vehicle and horse trailer. Firefighters from the BIA, Big Horn County Rural Fire, and Lodge Grass City Fire Department were able to stop the fire at under an acre before it reached three other structures. A person was arrested in connection to this fire.

Another person was arrested Friday in connection to a separate fire that burned 2 acres off the freeway north of Crow.

Fire officials remind everyone that open burning, campfires, burning trash and fires on the ground are all prohibited right now under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

If you're planning on lighting a fire for a sweat, please call ahead to Crow Fire at 406-638-2247.

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

High winds and hail warning Wednesday until 5:30pm in Billings

The NWS is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yellowstone County and surrounding counties. “60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: <.75 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone [MT] till 5:30 PM MDT,” according to the NWS. Try to stay away from glass windows and doors.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crow Agency, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
City
Crow Agency, MT
City
Lodge Grass, MT
Lodge Grass, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Cars
AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September

The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Cat Country 102.9

Extreme Heat for Billings, Then a Huge Drop in Temps Coming

One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released

The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy