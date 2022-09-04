Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a multiple-unit residence at 119 W. 39th Street.
Additional crews, totaling nearly two dozen trucks, were called to the scene after the first crews arrived.
A KCFD spokesperson said one person was rescued from the third floor.
Power lines near the structure caused crews to have to use ground ladders — that can be challenging to maneuver due to their weight — for the rescue.
Around three to four people are needed to move such equipment, which the KCFD spokesperson noted as a reason additional crews were called in.
While the fire was described as "labor intensive" and "pretty intense," KCFD said it was a "great day" as there were no fatalities.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for heat exhaustion as a precautionary measure.
Investigation of the cause and origin of the fire is underway.
