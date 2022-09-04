ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Shooting in Wayne County leaves one dead

WISNER, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Nebraska State Patrol's Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said the NSP is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County. Thomas said that Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash

WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
kicdam.com

Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20

SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca, NE
County
Dakota County, NE
Dakota County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Dixon County, NE
Dixon County, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
kscj.com

TWO TEENS CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE (Update)

TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MC CLURE SAYS STUDENTS FROM A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WERE WALKING BACK TO THEIR BUILDING AROUND 1:15 P.M. WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SOMEONE SHOT BB’S AT THEM:
SIOUX CITY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.

On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD warns of scammers imitating officers

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division is reporting a scam in which callers are reportedly using the NPD phone number and officer names to get money from victims. According to a press release issued by Norfolk PD, multiple citizens have reported receiving targeted calls that attempted to scam them out of money.
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Nebraska State Patrol#Nsp
kscj.com

ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for OWI north of Hull

HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Braiton Daniel McDonald stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Dodge Dart at the intersection of 310th Street and Hickory Avenue on the north edge of Hull for driving on the centerline and having an expired registration sticker on the license plate, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger

LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One person killed after accident on Highway 20 in Woodbury County

One person has died after an accident on Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon. The Woodbury County Sheriff says that on September 6th at approximately 4:15 p.m., deputies and EMS responded to the area of Highway 20 and Lee Ave. for an accident. Preliminary investigation shows one car entered Highway 20 traveling...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers

The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
NORFOLK, NE
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for trespassing

ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrest of Jacob Benjamin Kindhart stemmed from him being found passed out on a couch on the front porch of a residence on the 500 block of Delaware Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy