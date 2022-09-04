Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting in Wayne County leaves one dead
WISNER, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Nebraska State Patrol's Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said the NSP is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County. Thomas said that Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash
WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
kicdam.com
Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
Sioux City Journal
2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20
SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's...
kscj.com
TWO TEENS CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE (Update)
TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MC CLURE SAYS STUDENTS FROM A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WERE WALKING BACK TO THEIR BUILDING AROUND 1:15 P.M. WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SOMEONE SHOT BB’S AT THEM:
thebestmix1055.com
Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.
On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD warns of scammers imitating officers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division is reporting a scam in which callers are reportedly using the NPD phone number and officer names to get money from victims. According to a press release issued by Norfolk PD, multiple citizens have reported receiving targeted calls that attempted to scam them out of money.
kscj.com
ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING
AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI north of Hull
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Braiton Daniel McDonald stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Dodge Dart at the intersection of 310th Street and Hickory Avenue on the north edge of Hull for driving on the centerline and having an expired registration sticker on the license plate, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
siouxlandnews.com
One person killed after accident on Highway 20 in Woodbury County
One person has died after an accident on Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon. The Woodbury County Sheriff says that on September 6th at approximately 4:15 p.m., deputies and EMS responded to the area of Highway 20 and Lee Ave. for an accident. Preliminary investigation shows one car entered Highway 20 traveling...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
SCPD: Hamilton, Floyd Boulevard cameras contributing to safer traffic conditions
The placement of speed photo enforcement has correlated with the decrease in speeding violations and accidents reported near the cameras.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers
The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for trespassing
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrest of Jacob Benjamin Kindhart stemmed from him being found passed out on a couch on the front porch of a residence on the 500 block of Delaware Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
