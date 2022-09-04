Read full article on original website
Related
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
LSU’s Brian Kelly jokes with late reporter; She replies, in fun, ‘Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time’
In my best Brian Kelly southern accent, they were joking, y’all. That’s the bottom line. Still, Twitter was ablaze with sound bites during Brian Kelly’s press conference Tuesday when the LSU coach appeared to chastise a reporter for being late. “We’ll open it up to this late-arriving...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0