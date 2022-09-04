Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Powerful New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID Variants
Future vaccine development may be inspired by the findings. Therapeutic antibodies that were effective early in the pandemic have lost their efficacy as SARS-CoV-2 has changed and mutated, and more recent variants, particularly Omicron, have learned how to circumvent the antibodies our systems produce in response to vaccinations. We may be able to better guard against possible variations thanks to a new, widely neutralizing antibody created at Boston Children’s Hospital. In tests, it neutralized all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all Omicron variants.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
verywellhealth.com
Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease
Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
boldsky.com
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
psychologytoday.com
Splitting in Borderline Personality Disorder
Splitting behavior is a primitive defense mechanism to feel "safe” when feeling threatened, scared, or feeling judged or misunderstood. Splitting is not limited to persons with BPD, but can be seen in people with pathological narcissism. Splitting cannot be prevented, but there are key skills that can be learned...
scitechdaily.com
Popular Medicines Including Ibuprofen and Naproxen Have Been Linked to Heart Failure in Diabetics
Researchers discover new side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. According to a study presented at ESC Congress 2022, short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is linked to a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in individuals with type 2 diabetes. NSAIDs are the most common form of anti-inflammatory medication. The...
scitechdaily.com
Fixing Knee Pain: New Cartilage Substitute Is Better Than the Real Thing
The team hopes to conduct clinical trials next year (2023). Some patients have tried everything to cure their knee pain, including over-the-counter painkillers, physical therapy, and steroid injections. However, their pain persists. Osteoarthritis, which affects 867 million individuals globally and is estimated to impact one in six of all adults,...
What It Really Means When Your Foot Itches
While an itchy foot can sometimes stem from an underlying health condition, other times, that itchiness may be a product of external factors.
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
I took a cold shower every day for 2 months. Here’s what happened
What are the health benefits of cold showers? Should you take a cold shower every day? What happens when you take cold showers? Are cold showers good for your hair? Are cold showers bad for you? Are cold showers scientifically good for you? What are 5 benefits of a cold shower? Is it good to have cold showers everyday? What happens after 30 days of cold showers? What happens after 14 days of cold showers?
The mistake almost everyone makes after brushing their teeth – making it pointless
WE all want a perfect white smile and think that regularly brushing our teeth is the way to do it - but you might be making a mistake. One dental expert has highlighted a common error almost everyone makes after brushing which doesn't help your oral health. Although rinsing thoroughly...
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover How Cells Repair Longevity-Promoting “Recycling System”
For the first time, researchers describe a pathway by which cells repair damaged lysosomes, structures that contribute to longevity by recycling cellular trash. The discovery is an important step toward understanding and treating age-related diseases driven by leaky lysosomes. The study, by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh, will be published today (September 7, 2022) in the journal Nature.
scitechdaily.com
Parkinson’s Breakthrough: A Recent Discovery Could Lead to New Treatments
Scientists take the next step in understanding the role it plays in the disease. There are currently no disease modifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease available that can alter the course of the disease. Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are leading a group of experts from across the world who are attempting to change that.
Opinion: Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Personality Traits
Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.
psychologytoday.com
Empaths Can Be Jerks Like Anyone Else
Empathy is often the groundwork for being ethical, but it is no guarantee. Being overly sensitive can make someone withdraw from others. Being overly sensitive may make someone very good at manipulation. In an early episode of "Star Trek," entitled The Empath, Gem absorbs Captain Kirk’s injuries and takes them...
msn.com
All about ITP, the autoimmune disease affecting children and adults alike
ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks its own blood platelets. This leads to a decrease in the number of platelets and consequently can cause a number of symptoms, including bruising and bleeding. ITP affects both children and adults alike. In the US alone, it is estimated that one in every 10,000 children is at risk of developing the autoimmune disease.
scitechdaily.com
Skipping Breakfast May Increase a Child’s Risk of Psychosocial Health Problems
Having breakfast at home is associated with fewer behavioral issues in children, according to a recent nationwide study from Spain. According to recent research published in Frontiers in Nutrition, young people who eat nutritious breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health. Although prior studies have noted the significance of a healthy meal, this is the first study to examine the reported impacts of whether children eat breakfast as well as where and what they eat. These findings provide valuable insight and recommendations for parents and their kids.
msn.com
Inflammation Relief That Can Help Ease Pain Fast
Being in pain is like torture since it takes over our lives. After all, it affects everything from how we feel physically as well as mentally through our emotions and dealings with others. Our natural defenses normally kick in to handle pain when our bodies are under attack or injured, but they also can turn against us due to diet, obesity, smoking to health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Though you may not be able to completely get rid of inflammation, here is some useful advice for tackling it when it flares up that could help ease pain faster.
