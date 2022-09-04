Read full article on original website
Related
'No Free Lunch': Jerry Jones 'Blaming' Dak Prescott for Cowboys Cap Concerns?
Do recent remarks suggest Jerry offered up too large a slice to quarterback Dak Prescott?
Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who Steelers Should Start At Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has revealed who he thinks the team should start at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has yet to announce his pick for starting quarterback for Week 1. The Steelers are believed to be considering Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Roethlisberger would go with Trubisky. “He hasn’t...
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback
The Steelers held a quarterback competition all throughout the preseason. Veterans Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett are vying for the job. But just one can emerge victorious. A victor has been named. Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named Mitchell Trubisky as the team's starting...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in Week 1: 'Could there be a bigger disparity in career win/loss totals?'
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Miami Dolphins are favored in a game against the New England Patriots. Miami brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in February and later added All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the mix. McDaniel was asked Monday morning about the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup against New England, and in particular, legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
NBC Sports
Bucs at Cowboys provides a Week One first
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weather Worry? Patriots Traveling Early To Miami
To help mitigate the effects of the potential conditions, the New England Patriots will travel to Miami on Tuesday, rather than a customary Saturday departure for their season-opener with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family
During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Bills breakouts, Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth: AFC East mailbag
The AFC East is kicking off the season with fanfare. Not only are the Buffalo Bills set to play in the Thursday season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will open their season against each other. The Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, have a chance to test their mettle against the defending Super Bowl champion. The Patriots and Dolphins, who seem poised to square off for the No. 2 spot in the AFC East, will get an immediate opportunity to size themselves — and each other — up.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
Patriots change travel plans ahead of Dolphins matchup
The Patriots have not faired well the last nine times they have traveled down to Miami to visit the Dolphins. So head coach Bill Belichick has decided to change the juju around -- sort of. Instead of waiting until Saturday to travel down to South Florida for Sunday's season-opener, New...
NBC Sports
Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture
Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
Comments / 0