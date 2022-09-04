Lawmakers ask Missouri governor to add marijuana legalization to special session agenda

I want to say I’m 66 years old and G.I Bill educated. I recently discovered that a little marijuana instantly controls my pain. Definitely better than years of using opiates in any form. Fortunately I’m able to enjoy three hard earned retirement pensions, a VA disability and continued care. In the meantime I’ll puff on a doobie every now and then. More importantly I’ll read a good book and pray on it. USARMY and Lead Journey Meat Cutter retired 74-95.
Per the midterm voting, the people have spoken and want it on the ballot. As usual, the politicians are going to ignore what their constituents are asking for, and go with their own agenda. Whatever will line their pockets best.
Any of the Congress that does not listen to the Will of the people.. They are apart of the problem in our State. They all need dismissed from Occupying any seat in OFFICE.
