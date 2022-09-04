ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Second suspect arrested in Salt Palace murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect related to the murder of 41-year-old Deliford Knight near the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. The SLCPD arrested the first suspect, 22-year-old Deng Buk, on Saturday night. In a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Salt Palace#Homicide Detectives#Murder#Violent Crime#Slcpd#Gephardt Daily
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
STOCKTON, UT
KSLTV

Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
HOOPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Auto-pedestrian collision in West Haven sends bicyclist to hospital

WEST HAVEN — An auto-pedestrian collision Sunday evening in West Haven left a female bicyclist in critical condition. Police say the incident happened in the area of 2404 South 2700 West at 9:14 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, the bicyclist was already transported to McKay-Dee Hospital by ambulance.
WEST HAVEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy