Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest alleged gunman in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug was arrested about 4 p.m. Tuesday after turning himself in at the Salt Lake City Public...
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
kslnewsradio.com
Second suspect arrested in Salt Palace murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the arrest of a second suspect related to the murder of 41-year-old Deliford Knight near the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. The SLCPD arrested the first suspect, 22-year-old Deng Buk, on Saturday night. In a...
upr.org
Alleged shooter of downtown SLC murder identified; 2nd suspect arrested
Salt Lake City police arrested a second suspect involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, but officials say that the alleged shooter is still at large. 21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Deliford Knight according to an announcement made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal new details about fatal shooting outside Salt Palace, suspect’s arrest
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents filed against Deng Mawut Buk, believed to be one of three people involved in an altercation that left one man dead outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, reveal new information about the incident. Two other suspects, including...
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police investigating man suspected of trying to lure children into his car
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray City Police Department is looking into a man who approached two children in Murray Sunday night and tried to convince them to get into his car. Sgt. Paul Christiansen with Murray Police said the man approached the two kids as they played on a basketball court around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested for breaking into the same home multiple times, hiding under a young girl’s bed
MORGAN, Utah — A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after breaking into a home on several occasions and hiding under a young girl’s bed. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills of Morgan Utah was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated sex abuse of a child, first-degree felonies, and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Orem Temple arson
Two government agencies have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of responsible parties who allegedly lit a fire at the under-construction Orem Temple.
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
Burglars break into South Salt Lake pawn shop, steal several handguns
The suspects took some jewelry first, valued at about $100, before making their way over to a showcase area where several handguns were displayed.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to smoldering abandoned building in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned building in the early hours of Tuesday. “Crews working a smoldering fire abandoned building 52 E. 300 South,” says an SLCFD tweet issued at 2:33 a.m.
KSLTV
Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy
MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
Victim seriously wounded in Utah County shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Utah County that resulted in one person being seriously wounded.
kslnewsradio.com
Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton
STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
kslnewsradio.com
Auto-pedestrian collision in West Haven sends bicyclist to hospital
WEST HAVEN — An auto-pedestrian collision Sunday evening in West Haven left a female bicyclist in critical condition. Police say the incident happened in the area of 2404 South 2700 West at 9:14 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, the bicyclist was already transported to McKay-Dee Hospital by ambulance.
Comments / 0