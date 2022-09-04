AUSTIN, Texas — Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made it clear in the immediate aftermath of the Longhorns’ season-opening 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe that they understand their meeting with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday (11 a.m., FOX) is going to be different. Sure, there was plenty of talk about the resounding thumping of the Warhawks where Texas scored in all three phases of the game and never gave an outmanned opponent a chance to challenge for the upset, but it only took four questions into Overshown’s postgame media scrum before he was asked about the Crimson Tide.

