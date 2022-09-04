Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Ranking the top Texas Longhorns from the ULM game, breaking down their importance against No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made it clear in the immediate aftermath of the Longhorns’ season-opening 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe that they understand their meeting with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday (11 a.m., FOX) is going to be different. Sure, there was plenty of talk about the resounding thumping of the Warhawks where Texas scored in all three phases of the game and never gave an outmanned opponent a chance to challenge for the upset, but it only took four questions into Overshown’s postgame media scrum before he was asked about the Crimson Tide.
Projecting Texas' depth chart for Week 2 game vs. Alabama
All eyes are on Texas football this week as the Longhorns prepare to host No. 1 ranked Alabama Saturday for one of the marquee non-conference games of the 2022 college football season. The Longhorns enter Saturday's game as a substantial underdog to the Crimson Tide with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 20-point favorite on the road at Texas as of Wednesday afternoon.
247Sports
Texas football: LB DeMarvion Overshown says Longhorns offense 'is like watching Alabama's'
Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
Nick Saban Outlines Challenges Facing Alabama In Texas
Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn’t always have an opening statement when he meets with reporters following Wednesday practices, preferring just to take questions. But this Wednesday he did, pulling out a saying he attributed to former Crimson Tide Coach Paul Bryant. “You never know what a horse can pull...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Texas game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
Top 150 senior Malik Presley is focusing on two programs
One of the better transitional prospects in the senior class has scheduled two visits for the fall. A 6-foot-6 athletic wing out of San Marcos (Texas) Malik Presley says there is a good chance Arizona State and Texas will be the only programs he visits this fall. "I am really...
Texas commit Payton Kirkland will play in All-American Bowl just like his trainer did
When Texas Top247 offensive line commit Payton Kirkland started training with Aaron Jones years ago, he had no idea that the offensive/defensive line guru knew a thing or two about the All-American Bowl. It didn’t take long, however, for that to change. After all, Jones – a former five-star pass...
247Sports
Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson breaks down decision to decommit from Ohio State
Looking back, Texas star Bijan Robinson says he always knew in his heart that the Longhorns program would one day be home, even when he was pledged to Ohio State. The former blue-chip recruit recently broke down his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes on the The Pivot Podcast. "I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
wdhn.com
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (1-0) will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face off against the Texas Longhorns (1-0) inside the Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, however, won’t be making the trip. Recent reports cite...
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
atasteofkoko.com
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely unacceptable': Parents outraged about alleged racial comments at Hays High School volleyball game
BUDA, TEXAS - Players, parents and community leaders said they're outraged about an incident of racism displayed at a local volleyball game. The two districts involved released statements on the matter. Comal ISD opened an investigation into allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during the...
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
Comments / 0