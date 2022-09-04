ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Ranking the top Texas Longhorns from the ULM game, breaking down their importance against No. 1 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made it clear in the immediate aftermath of the Longhorns’ season-opening 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe that they understand their meeting with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday (11 a.m., FOX) is going to be different. Sure, there was plenty of talk about the resounding thumping of the Warhawks where Texas scored in all three phases of the game and never gave an outmanned opponent a chance to challenge for the upset, but it only took four questions into Overshown’s postgame media scrum before he was asked about the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Projecting Texas' depth chart for Week 2 game vs. Alabama

All eyes are on Texas football this week as the Longhorns prepare to host No. 1 ranked Alabama Saturday for one of the marquee non-conference games of the 2022 college football season. The Longhorns enter Saturday's game as a substantial underdog to the Crimson Tide with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 20-point favorite on the road at Texas as of Wednesday afternoon.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas football: LB DeMarvion Overshown says Longhorns offense 'is like watching Alabama's'

Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Nick Saban Outlines Challenges Facing Alabama In Texas

Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn’t always have an opening statement when he meets with reporters following Wednesday practices, preferring just to take questions. But this Wednesday he did, pulling out a saying he attributed to former Crimson Tide Coach Paul Bryant. “You never know what a horse can pull...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Top 150 senior Malik Presley is focusing on two programs

One of the better transitional prospects in the senior class has scheduled two visits for the fall. A 6-foot-6 athletic wing out of San Marcos (Texas) Malik Presley says there is a good chance Arizona State and Texas will be the only programs he visits this fall. "I am really...
TEMPE, AZ
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

